Our single transferable proportional representation voting system – or PR-STV – is one of the most flexible and subtle systems in the world. It enables voters to support the candidate or party they like best, even if they have little or no chance of voting, and then use their preferences to ensure that their vote is passed on to a candidate who has a real chance of reaching the Dáil. Although not strictly proportional, it’s much fairer than the straight vote system in the UK or the US.

Should you go through the entire ballot paper?

Yes. To maximize the impact of your vote, it is best to give each candidate a preference. Give the candidate you want to see your first preference and then, in descending order, the one you least like.

You don’t have to do this and can stop at any point. Your vote remains valid. However, for maximum impact, you should use all of your settings. The key to remembering is that a lower preference can never interfere with a higher one. Your number two will only come into play if your first preference is eliminated or chosen, and so on.

How does the system work?

From a voter’s perspective, STV is very simple. Simply rank the candidates in the order of your choice, starting with 1. The vote count is another matter and can seem very complicated to the uninitiated. First of all, it should be understood that a quota is set for each constituency, which depends on the number of seats to be filled and the number of people who have voted. The quota is achieved by dividing the number of valid votes by the number of seats plus one and then adding one to the resulting total.

For example, if 40,000 votes are cast in a three-seat constituency, the quota is calculated by dividing the number of votes by four and then adding one to 1001. The formula means that no more than three people can reach the quota.

How do transfers work?

After the first count, when all numbers have been counted, the multiple votes of a successful candidate who has exceeded the quota are distributed first. This is done by checking the second preferences on all of the candidate’s ballot papers and distributing his or her number proportionally in pairs.

When all surpluses from the first count have been distributed, the returning officer will eliminate the candidate with the lowest number of votes. The number two is counted and assigned to the other candidates. The next lower one is eliminated and so on until there are only three candidates left for the three seats.

But where does a number four or five or even lower preference come from?

As the count progresses, a vote cast for a candidate who dropped out at the start of the count moves up to number two. If this candidate is eliminated, it goes on to number three and so on. If the candidate who receives the number two has already been elected or eliminated, voting continues on the next available candidate who is still in the race.

It is difficult to distribute the surplus of a candidate who was chosen by means of transfers after the first count. Instead of counting all of the candidate’s votes to assign the next available preference, only the last bundles of votes received are counted to see where the next preferences go.

What is tactical voting?

One way to vote tactically is to give high preference to the candidate or party you want while trying to stop those you least like by putting them at the very end.

Another tactical way to vote is to recommend dedicated supporters to give number one to the weakest candidate on the ticket to maximize the party’s chances of winning in more than one seat. If the candidate is eliminated, the vote will not be wasted because the next preference is automatically counted.

Are all preferences counted on all ballots?

No. At least half of the ballots submitted on Saturday are not counted beyond number one. If the number one goes to a candidate who is fighting for a seat but does not exceed the quota at any time, the second preference will not count. Many of the seats are filled by candidates who narrowly miss a quota for the final count. Even if a candidate exceeds the quota after the first count, only a small part of the next preferences will be counted as part of a surplus.

What is a corrupt vote?

A small part of the vote is spoiled with every election because the voter has not given a clear preference. This sometimes happens because a number 1 is given to more than one candidate. Often voices with slogans written on the ballot by angry voters are deliberately spoiled.

Is the STV system or PR a unique Irish one?

No. It was imposed on this country under the Home Rule Act of 1912 and later included in the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921 to protect the Unionist minority and ensure that it is represented in an Irish parliament. The system was later incorporated into the 1937 de Valera constitution, and two attempts to abolish it in 1959 and 1966 were rejected by voters. The same system is used in Malta, the Australian Senate and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

