advertisement

Question: Have resources been made available to enforce new AirBnB rental laws?

What triggered this question?

advertisement

In his election manifesto, Fianna Fáil claimed that Fine Gael “did not underpin its press release policy with actual resources for local authorities to enforce new regulations.

“We will support the local authorities with special staff to enforce new rules. It also introduces a standardized approach to enforcement at national level and strengthens shareholder identification. “

The party also pledged to allocate EUR 10 million to fund 200 employees to “address the issue across Ireland”.

What is Fianna Fáil’s claim based on?

When Fianna Fail was asked for evidence to support her claim, she cited two sources.

The first is an answer to a parliamentary question from Daragh O’Brien, spokesman for the Housing Party, to Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy. Mr Murphy replied to the question by saying that his department was planning to allow local authorities to hire new staff from the funding in 2020 and that the department would try to cut the cost of additional staff a year 2019 was set to bring in again.

The full answer is available Here,

Fianna Fáil also referred to a request for freedom of information. It did not share the full FoI response, but sent a November 2007 press release based on it. The press release alleged that no additional personnel were employed in 17 or 18 municipalities with rental pressure zones.

The full press release is available Here.The analysis:

The disruptive effect of short-term rental (STL) on websites like AirBnB on the housing market has been a controversial political issue for several years. Due to the high income from such rentals, many property owners have placed houses and apartments on such platforms instead of making them available for long-term rentals. Critics say this has exacerbated the real estate crisis and exacerbated the lack of rental properties.

To counteract this, the Minister of Housing, which entered into force in July last year, published a new short-term rental regulation in late 2018. According to the new rules, property owners in rental pressure zones must obtain a building permit in order to be able to use them for more than three months a year.

Fianna Fáil’s claim is that “actual resources” have not been provided to monitor enforcement. The Irish Times contacted the Department of Housing and local authorities in Irish cities (where most RPZs are located) to inquire about the resources that were made available.

In the capital, the Fingal County Council received approval for € 518,800 for 2020 and 2021 to help with short-term rental regulations in the county. The Dublin City Council has submitted nine out of twelve posts that have been approved by the Department of Housing for enforcement and surveillance. The South Dublin County Council confirmed that it had requested and received resources to manage short-term rentals, but did not implement them. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown has received funds of EUR 185,170 for 2020 and 2021 and is using funds to regulate STL.

Galway City Council has been endowed with over € 500,000 for 2020 and 2021, including staff. The Cork City Council requested the funding of three additional employees to enforce the new 2020 and 2021 rules, which have been approved. Waterford City Council hires three people. The Limerick City Council did not respond to our request.

The Department of Housing confirmed that it had received 2.5 million euros to enforce the new rules, saying that all local authorities where RPZs are located (except for Sligo, where the RPZs were only reported in December) have received their assignments. Overall, local authorities have estimated that more than 60 additional employees are needed.

Our verdict:

Fianna Fáil’s core claim was: “Fine Gael has no actual resources (provided) for local authorities to enforce new regulations.”

While it may be a legitimate argument that resources are insufficient or that better enforcement procedures should be developed, as the party does, it is clearly not correct to say that no “real resources” have been provided for enforcement ,

Therefore, we find that Fianna Fáil’s claim is not true.

advertisement