The other day, after ninety minutes of solitary yoga on the floor of his home office at Bel Air, Mark Sweet went to scene 20 at Warner Bros. Field in Burbank to chair the public during a recording of the CBS sitcom “Maman”. Sweet, a sixty-eight-year-old magician and hypnotist who worked as a professional imitator of Willy Wonka, wore a gray sweater, black jeans and Gucci moccasins. He carried a small black bag of magic tricks, as he does most Tuesdays and Fridays, when he keeps the spectators of the studio “warm” – ready to laugh loudly at the scripted jokes – between takes and covers.

Sweet sat in the empty house to watch the dress rehearsal for the episode of the week. “If you really distill comedy, it’s because of the laughs,” he said. “I’m on the front line.” The weekly audience provides the recorded laughter of the episode. Sweet, the liminal space between the audience and the show, oversees this precarious choreography. Recorded laughter is manipulated only to suppress the occasional cry or strange cry.

The twenty-two minutes that are broadcast on television are shot after many hours of recording and filming in front of a group of agitated human beings. Sweet is such a crucial emollient that it is known as the “king” of audience warming. Garry Shandling used to organize recordings of the “Larry Sanders Show” around the Sweet program.

“With the public, it’s like bullfighting,” said Sweet. “Either they have you, or you have them.”

Outside, on the studio grounds, a guy with a long gray ponytail and a red beret, who works for a company called Audiences Unlimited, has mixed up a few hundred unverified audience members into a single file. They returned their cell phones and later received slices of pizza in polystyrene containers. When the company finds it difficult to fill seats, it pays organizations that seek to raise funds – centers for the elderly, halfway houses, sororities, Marines – to come and wow the public. Once inside, they become Sweet’s responsibility.

Once the passage is over, Sweet went up on stage, through the decor of the house where the characters of Anna Farris and Allison Janney live. Talking to the first and second assistant directors, he reviewed a 45-second laugh from the previous week, caused by a character throwing salt on his shoulder in the cradle of a baby.

The audience intervened, and Sweet turned around, greeting people, “Are you ready to laugh?” Are you ready to be part of the history of television? “

Desiré Gonzales, a writer who attends the recordings with her mother every week, sat in the back row. “We want to see the shows, but we also want to learn the craft, get to know the four-camera setup,” said Gonzalez. “You will see the writers huddling around the director, trying to see what works, thinking about reactions and changes.”

With everyone seated, Sweet opened a bag of fun-sized chocolate bars, which he kept on hand to throw to the audience as a reward for applause. “It is a three-ring circus,” he said. “There is the performance there on stage, with the actors. Then there is my little laboratory that goes up here, with magic. And then all the dynamics going on in the audience. “

While the cast was preparing for the first scene, Sweet performed a magic trick with a twenty dollar bill, then launched a break-dance contest between an Ohio schoolteacher and a teenager visiting China.

“You have to listen to everyone – it’s very precise, like a ballet,” he said. “The live audience sets the timing and the tone. We find laughs that aren’t even in the script. “

Sweet was pretending to cut a woman’s finger when the analog told her they were ready to go. “Honey, sit down,” Sweet said to the woman. “And remember: this is your energy, your laughter. Keep laughing very loud, people.”

For the next two hours, the writers and producers reworked the episode in front of nervous viewers. Sweet kept them distracted.

“If you lose your audience, you’re screwed,” said Sophia Lear, a producer who worked with Sweet on “Living Biblically”, another CBS comedy. “You never get them back. A bad warm-up is a blunt instrument – exploding hip-hop music, shouting things into a microphone. It’s hell. “

The recording dragged on in its third hour. “I am using the power of waking suggestion” – a hypnosis term – “to get the audience to understand that they are part of the history of television,” Sweet later said. “All my energy is devoted to making each of them realize: we are the other characters in this play.” ♦

