Netflix, which changes the number of views, shows that there is little point and purpose in measuring the performance of shows

The days when ratings were compared are almost over. Now it’s almost over when “Seinfeld” was measured against “Home Improvement”.

As more and more customers abandon traditional TV streaming, services are developing their own methods of measuring success – and this data is rarely shared with the public.

This became particularly clear this week after Netflix changed the way it calculated views. The streaming heavyweight counted a “view” after watching 70% of a show or film. Now Netflix counts a view after streaming content for 2 minutes. Netflix admitted that the new metric was “on average about 35% higher than the previous metric,” which helped increase the viewer data that it already protected, which it rarely reveals.

Netflix wasted no time on the new measurement to trumpet some of its recent successes: In its letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Netflix praised “The Witcher”, the fantasy show led by Henry Cavill, viewed in its first of 76 million households Month, it’s the biggest debut in season 1 of the service’s history.

In the future, the question will be whether it will be more difficult to say who wins and loses in streaming without a general agreement on what is considered to be the view.

“There are a lot of gray metrics,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, “and as the streaming wars heat up, comparing measurements and apples to apples becomes more difficult.”

It is already difficult to track. We know this: Netflix now counts the calls after 2 minutes. Hulu counts a view when 10% of a program – or about three minutes of a half-hour program – has been viewed, according to someone familiar with the company’s data collection. Facebook counts a view for its watch shows after three seconds. Each company is based on its own definition of the term “view”.

We don’t know any more about competitor viewer data. Amazon Prime Video notoriously refrains from sharing viewer data or defining how views are counted. A representative of Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service, didn’t want to comment on how the company counted the calls. The same is true for Peacock, and an HBO Max representative did not respond to a request for comment. And it’s not worth holding your breath and waiting for Disney + to share viewer data.

“We don’t have big plans to release audio yet,” Disney boss Kevin Mayer said in November. “When we decide that it is needed, either when our audience really wants it, or when our creative partners really need it or our distribution partners. We will take this into account from time to time, but at the moment we have no plans to publish a significant amount of data. “

As more companies join the streaming market and less viewer data is shared, the picture gets darker and darker when it comes to which shows really resonate. In the past, Nielsen has been the go-to place for tracking reviews, but his ubiquity has faded in the streaming era. Nielsen has been watching Netflix shows for about two years and recently announced that it is now also available for Prime Video. So far, Nielsen has only released its Netflix viewer data occasionally, and Netflix has pushed back the company’s ability to watch its shows when it does. Nielsen’s viewer data is “not nearly” correct.

The viewer’s riddle has left the analysts behind and turned to one great equalizer: the subscriber count.

“We believe subscribers are the heart and lungs of success, and many other metrics are secondary,” said Ives.

Paul Hardart, former managing director of Warner Bros. and current director of entertainment, media and technology at NYU, agreed and said the “key metric” for services “remains customer acquisition and retention”. This is an “implicit reflection of the benefits,” added Hardart.

That’s what matters. The services rely on viewers not to care how many other viewers stream their favorite shows. The fans only care if they enjoy the show or not. These services also ensure that investors and analysts are less interested in opinions than in subscribers. As long as customers vote with their wallets and don’t cancel their subscriptions, the rest is secondary. The only exception could be Peacock. Given that it offers two ad-supported subscription options, NBCU may be forced to be more transparent than its competitors in order to attract advertisers.

Content creators will be a victim in this shift to a post-rating landscape. This move has shifted the balance of power toward streaming services, former ABC Daytime chief Brian Frons told TheWrap last year. With more shows available than ever before, services can keep developer performance in the dark or exchange internal data that fades compared to traditional metrics for large shows.

“Program makers will always want to know if their programs are important to the platform, but given the high volume of programs on all platforms, reviews don’t offer the leverage they had in the heyday of network television when one was the provider,” ER “,” Friends “or” Big Bang Theory, “said Frons.

It is currently evident that the lack of a comprehensive metric to measure views across services leaves viewers, analysts, and developers in the dark. And these ad-free services are unlikely to change.

“Since streaming services are so new compared to pay TV, there are hardly any regulations and transparency for all services. It gives streaming services more flexibility to highlight success when the service is successful, ”said Sarah Henschel, analyst at IHC Markit. “When we as an industry can come together to define paid subs, churn rates, different view definitions, etc., it gives a clearer picture of which strategies work best. Unfortunately, there is little incentive for companies to publish this data themselves without a large third-party equalizer. “

Tony Maglio and Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.

