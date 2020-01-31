advertisement

Boris Johnson will host a Brexit party at Downing Street tonight for cabinet ministers, staff and activists.

Guests will toast from the UK from the EU at 23:00 with traditional dishes washed down with English sparkling wine.

The canapes will include a tasty shortbread topped with Shropshire blue cheese, a lamb fillet, a plower of cheddar and pickles, roasted chicken skewers and roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Outside of number 10, much of Whitehall will be illuminated with a spectacle of red and blue light while just below Parliament Square, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be holding his own party.

The Leave Means Leave event promised to feature many speakers – but live music, alcohol and fireworks were banned.

But not all celebrations. There have been several protest marches across the country and at a number of events this evening, those on the other side of the European debate will come together to bid a dark farewell.

We asked members of Parliament and political leaders in Scotland how they would mark the occasion this evening.

Nicola Sturgeon

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The Prime Minister has been one of the fiercest anti-Brexit activists for the past four years and, earlier today, expressed “real and deep sadness” at the prospect of the UK leaving for 23 hours.

When asked how she would spend this evening, Ms. Sturgeon replied that she “had no specific plans for 11 pm”.

Jackson carlaw

Jackson carlaw

The acting Conservative leader of Holyrood broke with Ruth Davidson’s position on Brexit when he took over the leadership last year. He announced that the Scottish Conservatives are “staying away” from Boris Johnson’s exit plan.

When asked how he would spend tonight, a source close to Carlaw said, “Jackson is in the middle of a leadership campaign all by himself. He’ll be back in his bed! “

Ian Blackford

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford

SNP leader Westminster has voiced opposition to Brexit plans from Theresa May and Mr. Johnson since taking office in 2017.

He will be at a rally in Portree on Skye tonight to raise a drink for the EU.

David Doogan

Dave Doogan MP

Angus MP David Doogan will mark the eve of SNP colleagues this evening.

“I will be at a Burns party scheduled before going to a vigil in Kirriemuir to join my remaining colleagues and my colleagues from the SNP to mark the occasion.

“Now we have to make sure there is as little time as possible before we get back.”

Andrew Bowie

Andrew Bowie MP

MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has been on the coal side for Brexit for much of the past year, as Ms. May’s chief parliamentary assistant.

Mr. Bowie, who is now vice-president of the Conservative party, will take on much-needed R&R and spend the evening at the movies with Ms. Bowie. “I don’t know what we’re seeing – his choice,” he adds.

Douglas Ross

Douglas Ross MP

The MP for Moray, recently promoted to the Scottish office, spends Brexit Night in his constituency.

“I will be at a public meeting organized by the Elgin Sports Community Trust regarding their plans to build a 3G site for the community and then, with a 10 month old child at home, I will probably have an early night to try to ‘Get some sleep while he’s on the ground,’ he said.

Stephen Flynn

Stephen Flynn MP

Newly-elected MP for Aberdeen South has had his hands full since winning the December poll, while juggling parliamentary procedure and navigating the labyrinthine House of Commons, Mr. Flynn has also gotten used to dad’s life .

When asked how he was going to spend tonight, he replied, “Change the diapers!”

Alistair Carmichael

North Island MP Alistair Carmichael.

Veteran Orkney and Member of Parliament for Shetland, who has worked tirelessly with his Liberal Democrat colleagues to change the path of Brexit in the UK, will be spending family time tonight.

“Like many families, I suppose, we will be thinking privately about the changes that are going to happen.”

Jamie stone

Caithness MP Jamie Stone

MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, who fought Brexit with colleagues in Lib Dem, will spend the evening with friends.

He said, “I will grill the girls from Inverness, because whatever the future holds for Scottish whiskey will always be the best.”

Drew Hendry

Drew Hendry MP

Stone’s riding neighbor, Inverness MPP Drew Hendry, will also be spending the evening with friends.

“I will raise a glass of thanks for all the benefits that the EU has brought to the Highlands and Islands since our accession, the work, study, travel and business opportunities, friends, colleagues and neighbors we have become and investment – we have received a lot more from the EU than we have paid for, ”he said.

Adding: “Then I’m going to work on the future choice of Scotland.”

David Duguid

David Duguid on election night

The MP for Banff and Buchan has been a staunch activist for fishermen in the north-east and won two elections on a promise to withdraw the UK from the much-hated common fisheries policy.

Duguid said: “I will be delighted at 11:00 pm. It is a moment which many believe will never happen. I do not feel the need to mark the occasion with something too festive. home with my family and I look forward to an optimistic future. “

