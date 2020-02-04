advertisement

There’s so much going on in the world of American politics this week, between all the wrangling with the Iowa assemblies in the Democratic presidential primaries and the Senate vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday. In between, however, is Trump’s address on the state of the Union.

You will find a real cornucopia of reporting options, with pretty much everyone covering the speech. All major radio and cable communications networks are broadcasting Trump’s voice, and all of them have the ability to stream online. And that includes both MSNBC and NBC messages.

MSNBC will be no exception, as both the full coverage of the member state and the speech itself can be found in the MSNBC streaming app and on the MSNBC website. Reporting begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with Rachel Maddow as the host, along with Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace. Other regular MSNBC guests will tune in all night.

According to the address itself, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, but will almost certainly start later. MSNBC will review both Democratic and Republican responses to Trump’s State of the Union with reporters from Washington, D.C.

Live reporting, which focuses specifically on the state of the Union, will continue until 2:00 p.m. [CET] / 11:00 p.m. [CET]. PT.

To stream the reporting on MSNBC, you need a login from a valid TV provider. Once you’ve done that, you can go live right here on MSNBC.com, as well as the mobile MSNBC app for smart devices and streaming boxes like Apple TV and Roku. MSNBC is also available for streaming TV services such as Sling and DirecTV Now, which offer free trial versions for new users.

Meanwhile, reporting on NBC begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie as moderators, with Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. The speech itself and the responses of both parties are broadcast in this segment, taking into account the standard reports and analyzes.

This special NBC News report can be streamed here for free on NBC News Now. NBC News Now will also broadcast a streaming-only pre-address special that starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If MSNBC or NBC News are not in your mood, you can get all the details of coverage plans for the Union state on the other major networks. Click here for an overview of Fox News’ plans and streaming information. Click here for all information about CNN’s planned activities. Click here to see the PBS NewsHour live stream. Click here for information on streaming and broadcasting CBS News.

