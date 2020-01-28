advertisement

One of the more interesting colors that have recently been released for the Air Jordan 1 Mid will shortly include the makeup “Metallic Silver”, which will be released this week.

The shoe seems to be inspired by an emblem of the early 90s: the disco ball. The medium high upper is covered with a unique reflective material in a grid pattern. The Swoosh logo made of flat, silver patent leather can be seen on the sides and on the tongue. Further details include a high-quality red velvet for the insole and a black sock cover that sits on a classic white midsole and a black rubber outsole. Take a closer look at the latest style below.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

advertisement

CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

CREDIT: Nike

The sales of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver”.

CREDIT: Nike

Fans can pick up the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver” for $ 125 when it is released on February 1 at 10:00 a.m. EST via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan brand retailers.

In similar news, Jordan Brand publishes a special iteration of Air Jordan 10, inspired by Miami, the host city of Super Bowl 54.

Want more?

NBA players send Kobe Bryant pensive messages on their sneakers during the games

Kanye West, John Legend + Other musicians remember Kobe Bryant at Grammys Night

Before Nike, Kobe Bryant had some of Adidas’ most memorable signature sneakers

Would you like to read other articles like this one?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement