Jordan Brand brought back its first exclusive women’s silhouette this year, Air Jordan Women’s OG, which was originally launched in retail in 1998. A further color scheme for the look is expected to hit the stores soon.

Visually, this model is similar to the popular Air Jordan 13, one of the trademarks of the NBA that Michael Jordan wore during his career. The upper material made of high quality leather and textile fabric is kept in bright red and black. This coloring is reminiscent of the team with which Jordan won six championships: the Chicago Bulls. Further details include the Jumpman and the W logo on the heel in black and a clean white midsole.

The “University Red” Air Jordan Women OG.

CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG.

CREDIT: Nike

The media side of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG.

CREDIT: Nike

Even though the images have appeared, the release date for this red Air Jordan women OG has yet to be announced by the brand.

A top view of the Air Jordan Women OG “University Red”.

CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG.

CREDIT: Nike

An outsole by Air Jordan Women OG “University Red”.

CREDIT: Nike

Regarding Jordan Brand News, the company has launched an extensive sneaker collection that was released next week in connection with the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. This also includes a special version of the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”, which is exclusively available in the Windy City.

