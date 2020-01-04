advertisement

If you want to get the job done, you need to figure out how to fund it.

The best and cheapest way to pay for anything is savings. If you don’t have enough savings and can afford to wait, first improve your bank balance. Put money away every time you get paid and instead postpone work until next year.

If you really can’t afford to wait, borrow it. For most DIY enthusiasts, this means replenishing an existing mortgage. Figures from the Banking and Payments Association show that the value of topping-up permits rose by 14.4 percent by October 2019.

“Banks are more than willing to mortgage a new bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, window, or paint job,” says Dowling Financial’s Michael Dowling.

If you stay with your existing provider and top up, this is the most common option. You can do this either over the rest of your current mortgage or for a shorter term. Either way, “It’s the cheapest form of home improvement loan out there,” he says.

Until a few years ago, those who received mortgage top-up approvals could only withdraw funds gradually by providing receipts for the work completed.

For amounts up to € 50,000 you only have to make estimates. “They don’t look for evidence because there is an element of trust. After all, they are their customers and they have a history with them,” he says.

However, if it is a major renovation that costs more than € 50,000, you’ll usually need receipts and the money will be released gradually. “No matter how much you borrow, it will never be more than 90 percent of the value of the property,” says Dowling.

For major renovations and extensions, you also need formal estimates from your architect. There are additional costs, including a recent expert review that costs around EUR 150 and attorney fees, for which EUR 750 would be the norm.

“All in all, you can expect the cost of a top-up mortgage to be around EUR 1,000 instead of financing it with a loan. However, this is offset by the much cheaper repayments,” says Dowling.

The reason why “top-ups are an active part of the market is that they keep the money cheaper and longer and people like to do it because it is a direct investment in their home.”

In contrast, traditional lending by banks and credit unions is more expensive and the longest term is most likely five years. As a rule of thumb, the mortgage repayment rate is about a third of a bank’s rate.

Since a top-up application is a mortgage application, the effort for the application is also considerable. This includes up-to-date documents such as proof of salary, P60 pay slips and, if you hire a new provider, up to 12 months’ worth of bank statements.

It’s a lot more work than a personal loan. “You have to prepare, but at the end of the day it will be cash and 50,000 euros over 15 years at 2.5 percent is 336 euros per month. The same amount over five years at 7.5 percent is 1,002 euros, ”says Dowling.

It’s also worth looking for prices and other incentives. In addition to traditional banking players such as AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank as well as the former building societies EBS and PTSB, there are newer non-bank mortgage lenders ICS, the former Bank of Ireland-owned institution bought by Dilosk, and Finance Ireland.

KBC is currently offering the cheapest mortgage rates, but the market is dynamic so they change regularly, says Niall Coughlan of the Irish Mortgage Corporation. Many also offer attractive cash back incentives that, although you pay them over the life of your loan, can mean additional money for the home.

If you are aiming for debt rescheduling, a good independent broker is invaluable, as a broker makes sure before the application that all “i” are dotted and the documentation is in order. If the broker doesn’t think you are securing the loan, he won’t make an application. Instead, according to Coughlan, they will be working with customers over the next six months to ensure that they are “ready to use” next time.

With interest rates so low, now is a good time to focus on repaying your existing mortgage instead of taking out a new one. And if you need to take out loans, don’t forget the credit union. Everyone is autonomous and has different conditions, but everyone has a home improvement product to offer.

“There are no fees or charges, either,” said Fergal McPartland, manager of Drumshanbo Credit Union in Co Leitrim, who points out that loans to credit unions are also insured. With a mortgage, you must consider the additional cost of protecting the mortgage if you die before the mortgage is paid out. With a home loan from the credit unions, the credit unions pay for you, he says.

