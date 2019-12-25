advertisement

December 25, 2019 Carolyn Fortuna

Our traditional holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Ramadan bring out multiple feelings that (generously) remain submerged for most of the year. On vacation we are confronted with claustrophobic environments with family members that cause a little internal madness that comes to mind. In the politically divided US, difficult family discussions today seem more emotionally charged than ever.

The weight of our collective cultural conscience is today heavy in the world of clean energy. But if we have to believe in democratic forces to shape our lives, we have to find our voices and freedom of choice. Civilian activism is more necessary than ever, with the looming human existential climate crisis. Starting with small, productive conversations about clean energy solutions may seem like a simple matter, but, as aphorism says, practice makes perfect.

Here is a list of suggestions for those difficult conversations about the need to adapt to clean energy solutions – quickly.

Tell a story about yourself in relation to clean energy

I am a Sunrise volunteer. I help young people who advocate a Green New Deal by responding to national e-mails. Occasionally we receive correspondence from people who challenge that the children simply do not do enough to prevent the inevitable – that by finding the billionaires with fossil fuels the Sunrisers simply divert the responsibility from others.

I respond by describing my own attempts to limit my CO2 footprint. I write back and tell them that I drive an EV when I have sufficient range – I have not eaten red meat since 1980 – use a pellet stove for heat, rely on wind to cool above AC in the summer – recycle / reuse / reduce plastics – compost food waste – plant trees, do not plant grass, do not use chemicals in my garden – write about sustainability issues – cut down on clothing because of supply chain pollution – and I keep looking for more ways to reduce my carbon footprint.

Sometimes modeling a viable lifestyle helps to make the abstraction of clean energy more accessible.

First practice on a sympathetic family member

Have you always had a good relationship with Uncle Frank? Maybe you and he once giggled when Aunt Mary bragged about her pierogies, didn’t quite match the collection. So use the good will of Uncle Frank to your advantage. Share with him some of your ideas in an informal tone, but with some useful pieces of evidence. Review his old-fashioned response and learn from what you see in this ally’s facial expressions. If he runs to talk to Aunt Genevive about helping with the dishes, you know you need to reconsider your approach for the next difficult conversation about clean energy.

Use them with drinks and good food

Often people are much more willing to talk about difficult topics – especially those that clash with their own culturally transmitted belief systems – when they are offered a favorite drink or snack or dessert. So ask if you can nibble your family member a little before you begin a list of life-changing clean energy suggestions.

Because many of our societal challenges thrive when people feel excluded, sharing food and drink creates feelings of warmth and cosiness. Coming together in a conversation about food can be a powerful tool to bring communities together, share ideas and stimulate change towards clean energy solutions.

Request permission to discuss the topic first

People want to know that their feelings and perspectives are valued during conversation exchanges, so ask about them before you start with a clean energy discussion. Praise the person’s ability to engage in difficult conversations and provide positive reinforcement for your family member’s willingness to take a risk and enter an area that is probably unknown. This type of positive empowerment is a good way to encourage people to be open to systemic change through identity work and an increasing sense of self-worth.

By giving them permission to have a difficult conversation about clean energy, all kinds of possibilities can arise. They will learn that a clean energy economy is not a question of “if” but “when”. Communities in the US realize that smart investments in clean energy protect our health, attract new businesses, create jobs and build stronger communities for our families.

The choice for a faster transition to clean energy is up to us.

Make the global local

It is certainly a lot easier to talk about a topic if you can find similarities. Involving people in serious conversations works best when it is in my backyard. Then start giving a few details about why and how.

“Boy, it’s definitely snowing earlier this year than usual! On the other hand, I didn’t get frost until almost Halloween. And you?”

“I heard you were flooded in your basement again this spring and you had to install a collection pump. How was that?”

Determining shared goals for both of you is crucial for effective knowledge exchange. Discuss how the reality of clean energy is available today. Your family member can probably now switch to clean energy because many utility companies offer it as an affordable option.

Access to their prior knowledge about clean energy

Confirmation bias shows that we tend to search for and interpret information in ways that meet our beliefs. When people want a certain idea or concept to be true, they ultimately believe it to be true. They are motivated by wishful thinking. This error causes the individual to stop collecting information when the evidence collected so far confirms the views or prejudices that people would like to be true.

Our emotions are much more powerful than our reason, and we tend to use our guts to perceive new information. So start the conversation by asking them what they already know about clean energy solutions.

That way you can build based on their existing knowledge base. Teachers call this ‘scaffolding’, whereby a student is moved step by step from his current insights to new levels of meaning.

Use your knowledge of emotional intelligence

Use empathetic listening and echo the emotions you see coming up while you and your family talk about clean energy. Share common concerns about the health of your family member and the health of friends and family around the dining table. Keep in mind that your family member may be wondering if clean energy is practical, instead of meeting a standard of minimum compliance with good practices for clean energy. People ask, is it possible that wind and sun can feed the US? When? Help to bridge those gaps in knowledge by tackling and developing your own self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills – all vital to successful activism.

Be ready with information sources – in case they are receptive

It is true that in order to convince you must try to reach people on a personal level by appealing to the things they care about. But it also doesn’t hurt to have a few suggested sources ready for reference if you notice that you are making progress. Sometimes it is only enough to mention a news and information site such as CleanTechnica – you who read this are already aware of the different topics and approaches that our online magazine uses. But people with little experience in learning more about clean energy probably have no knowledge where to start.

No, do not include the latest peer-reviewed research, but you could cite the UN climate committees as a reliable source. Having a number of discussion points or sharing the insights of a youth like Greta Thunberg can have an impact.

For example, because we are immersed in a literate world of the 21st century where visual texts offer new ways of understanding our worlds, you may want to point your family member to this series of TED conversations about renewable energy, compiled by the Climate Reality Project.

Use aesthetics to describe a clean energy world

A 100% carbon-free economy would transform the transport and industrial sectors. The costs for wind and solar energy continue to fall and the capacity is growing rapidly. A world powered by clean energy is within reach, so describe your vision for a clean energy world. It is healthier for us and helps keep our air clean and water safe. And it can provide local, well-paid jobs that cannot be outsourced.

Reliable, affordable energy to power your home. Softly rotating blades of wind turbines. Silent and reliable transport. Battery storage for consistency. Water sources that are healthy and safe. Jobs that pay well and offer career stability.

Don’t give up – keep sharing what you know as a clean energy envoy. With large margins, people in the US prefer local clean energy.

Writer’s note: I mentioned Ramadan in the opening. Although Ramadan was celebrated this year in the spring, it is important to try to be inclusive in all social matters.

