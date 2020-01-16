advertisement

2020 was already a big year. My family has finally decided to upgrade my AT&T TV subscription. Progress!

Although I’m lucky enough to pay around $ 70 a month for over 100 channels, most of those who want to cut the cable aren’t significantly involved in the prices I get. Add on the internet (another $ 70 a month) plus Showtime, Hulu, Netflix? I’m not far from a $ 200 bill and at the bottom.

Sure, it has been written about several times. Are you really saving money? Is it worth? It’s a little shit. To be honest, you are not. At least not anymore.

Streaming history 101

When the streaming services were introduced, there was great uncertainty not only on the streaming side, but also on the network side. For years, the entire concept of the cable bundle was so viable that it financed around 85% of a network’s revenue. 85%. Of course, networks would not only do this slowly but also carefully. Networks wanted to be courted.

And streaming, they have to court. They knew they had the future of content distribution, but they had to prove it. So they paid too much for it. How? Content is expensive. For this reason, providers and networks have addressed the issues that originally destroyed the package. It is not broadband. It was and is dramatically cheaper. Moving the content to this delivery platform made sense not only for the provider, but also for the networks. They continued to receive the fees per participant that they charged over traditional cable or satellite. Of course that would only take so long. Advertising is short-lived.

Landscape of today

First, take a look at the broadcasting rights for various professional sports in the most important networks. The exclusivity of content no longer exists, for which the large networks have paid. Thursday Night Football is available on Amazon Prime, NFL Network and FOX (one or two exclusive games). You all pay for these rights and these costs are passed on to you, the consumer. We asked for it, right? We want all of the content whenever and wherever we can get it. FOX already signed a five-year contract with the NFL for USD 550 million in 2018. That was more than the $ 450 million that CBS and NBC paid for the package two years ago.

The relationship between Amazon and the NFL is growing steadily. You will become a legitimate broadcast partner with top-class talent and technical improvements. Though their agreement expires technically this year, you shouldn’t expect the relationship to end there. AT & T’s Sunday ticket rights expire in 2022 and are open to a possible important partnership that Amazon could easily adopt, exponentially expanding the NFL’s digital platform.

Add to that the general cost of content, inflation over the years and, of course, competition. Different services are now offering the same content and trying to outperform each other in terms of pricing and features like DVR storage and screen sharing.

This ultimately leads to the revival of an invoice that we thought we would never have to see again. You will be asked to bundle services and be advised that you will lose channels due to price and freight disputes. The circle is complete. Take PlayStation Vue for example. The first to fall. They are discontinuing their services at the end of this month due to the competitive environment and rising content costs. It is the survival of the fittest.

What’s next?

Everything is about the independent services. The next wave of content distribution has already started bundling Hulu, Disney and ESPN. It becomes tedious to subscribe separately, not to mention the high cost. With the Disney bundle mentioned above, you save an average of 25% and can increase the distribution of ESPN + to those who are normally not interested in it. Amazon offers its range without cables with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz as a bundle. Traditional providers even use these standalone streaming services to retain their customers.

The last piece of it is the live sports content. Although Netflix is ​​closer than ever to a real replacement for traditional television, live sports still prevail.

It’s a double-edged sword that’s about having content on hand while sales costs are at least stagnating. Expect bundling of streaming services to increase this year, digital rights to live sports to increase, and your bill to rise. Screen sharing is a great way to share the cost. However, make sure that your family members / friends / ex-members pay the costs.

