advertisement

Umpherston Sinkhole is about a five-hour drive from Adelaide or Melbourne. Picture: SATC / Michael Ellem

Sinkholes have a bad reputation. We have all seen pictures of houses that are forgotten when the hidden trap doors of the earth suddenly open.

But what if a sinkhole was more of a Garden of Eden than a devilish hell? In Umpherston Sinkhole, a geological curiosity has been transformed into a magical, hollowed-out garden. And right here in Australia.

advertisement

Umpherston Sinkhole, also known as the Sunken Garden, is what you would get if Rio Tinto tools were removed and Costa Georgiadis moved in.

The limestone crater – 20 m deep and 50 m wide – is a green thumb utopia in the heart of Mount Gambier. Hanging ivy curtains hanging from terraced walls and the ground are overgrown with native and exotic vegetation, including agapanthus, hydrangeas, ferns and oyster plants. Pack a basket and head to the rabbit hole to make one of the most adorable picnics you’ll ever have.

13 INCREDIBLE PLACES THAT REALLY ARE IN AUSTRALIA

Hanging ivy drapes drape from terraced walls and the floor is full of native and exotic vegetation. Image: Adam Bruzzone

HOW UMPHERSTON SINKHOLE WAS DESIGNED

It all started about 40 million years ago when the southeast corner of South Australia was under water. Limestone layers formed on the sea floor, which was eventually ejected from the ocean, hence the name of the area: the limestone coast. Over the millennia, water erosion gradually formed underground caves in the limestone, which were uncovered when the ceilings collapsed (a total of 800 caves and more than 50 sinkholes are located in the region). In 1868, the farmer James Umpherston acquired the sinkhole as part of a 72 hectare land acquisition and planted it out as the “comfortable vacation spot in the heat of summer”, the site The Caves. Today, the sinkhole is owned and managed by the city of Mount Gambier.

ARRIVAL AND OPENING HOURS

Umpherston Sinkhole is on the outskirts of Mount Gambier, about a five-hour drive from Adelaide or Melbourne. You can also fly to Rex from both capitals. The gardens are open all year round and the floodlights stay on until 1am so you can enjoy the company of the resident possums. The best thing is that it’s free. There are protected areas and barbecue facilities as well as a kiosk on the further grounds of the park. Access to the garden level is via a paved path and stairs that are not suitable for prams and wheelchairs.

AUSTRALIA’S 20 BIGGEST NATURAL MIRACLES

SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S BEST FAMILY HOLIDAY

20 BEST SHORT STAYS IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Umpherston Sinkhole Gardens are open all year round. Picture: SATC / Michael Ellem

WHY WE LOVE IT

The late James Umpherston was right, the Sunken Garden is the perfect escape from the summer heat. Cool in several ways: Umpherston is the distraction from tourism that we need when so much of Australia is home to bushfires.

YOU SAY:

“In a beautifully manicured park, this centuries-old sunken garden houses an oasis of blooming hydrangeas,” says Lynette Martin, Mayor of Mount Gambier.

“Estimate its size from the viewing platforms at the top and then stroll into the sink to enjoy all of its beauty. Enjoy a unique picnic or barbecue experience in the garden and return at dusk to meet the resident possums who love to eat fresh fruit. “

TRAVELERS SAY:

“It feels like you are just going to this magical place,” say Dutch tourists Ellen and Twan, who were here in January.

“It could be something from a fairy tale. It is beautiful and definitely worth a visit. ”

advertisement