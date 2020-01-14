advertisement

The Spanish press has almost gone into meltdown in recent days, trying to counter thousands of rumors about Ernesto Valverde’s future in Barcelona.

Monday proved to be the deciding day as the club finally announced that Valverde’s time at the club was in order and Quique Setien is the new manager at Camp Nou.

Here’s a look at how the press has covered recent events.

The sport has a photo of the new Barcelona boss smiling and the caption: Quique Setien signed. They estimate that the club has moved because they want to change the team dynamics as they fight for titles.

At Mundo Deportivo there is a picture of Ernesto Valverde departing goodbye as he left Monday afternoon and the simple caption ‘Setien for Valverde.’ They also report that Xavi recommends Setien to Barca.

Marca has come up with “Impossible to get worse” as their headlines. They say Barca made a real mess by dismissing Ernesto Valverde and talking about how Pochettino and Garcia Pimienta were also candidates.

AS calls Sethie the ‘Firefighter’ and we talk about how Barca made the meeting after four chaotic days. They also talk about how Setien is Cruyff-style and signed up to 2022.

L’Esport has a bit of a bother looking at Seti as their main image. ‘In the end, Setien’ is how they describe his appointment after a busy day at Camp Nou saw the club finally announce the 61-year-old’s appointment.

