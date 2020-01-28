advertisement

The 33-year-old actor has had a career

Robert Pattinson has had a more interesting and varied career than people think. When the news emerged in May 2019 that he had been chosen to play Batman, one of the greatest icons of pop culture and favorite superheroes of all time, people had a question in mind. Wasn’t he the guy who played the scary vampire in ‘Twilight’?

Robert Pattinson, for his part, did not hide his distance from the “Twilight” franchise. The romantic drama follows a teenage girl who falls in love with a centenary vampire. Which is of course disgusting. The fan fiction of ‘Twilight’ would inspire the series ‘Fifty Shades’, which similarly portrays its male protagonist as controlling, domineering and possessive. Pattinson did not like the role and made it clear that he also believed his character, Edward Cullen, was a creep. He has said this often in interviews, even when promoting the series.

Pattinson was also put off by the celebrity who came up with the “Twilight” series. It was much more than what followed “ Harry Potter ” (his main role was Cedric Diggory in “ Goblet of Fire ”; the character died at the end of the film). He described the sound of the screaming “Twilight” fangirls as “the sound you hear at the gates of hell”. He also admitted, “The more I read the script, the more I hate this guy. That’s how I played it, as a manic-depressive who hates himself … Besides, he’s a 108-year-old virgin, so he obviously has problems there. “

Between the films ‘Twilight’, Pattinson tried different roles in ‘Remember Me’ (2010) and ‘Water for Elephants’ (2011). Although he was also in romantic dramatic territory, he was clearly looking for something more mature than fantastic material for teenagers. Although “Water for Elephants” turned out to be a misstep, being criticized by critics for its lack of chemistry with main Reese Witherspoon, “Remember Me” worked well. Curiously, one critic described the actor as “always gloomy” but also distancing himself from “” Twilight “, apparently in search of his” Five Easy Pieces “or” Rebel Without a Cause “.” Ironically, Pattinson would continue to play in James Dean’s biopic ‘Life’ (2015) with Dane DeHaan in Dean.

Although it took Pattinson a while to get rid of the role of Hearthrob – “ Bel Ami ” from 2012 was another feature that women saw him worshiping – it was clear that he wanted something more . In the mid-2010s, he directed two films by David Cronenberg, “Cosmopolis” and “Map to the Stars”. In our interview with Robert Pattinson, he explained how “you try to find interesting directors to work with”. And you’re not much more interesting and experimental than a director like Cronenberg. Robert Pattinson also later made two films with David Michôd. In 2014, there was “The Rover”, opposite Guy Pearce, and last year’s Netflix film “The King”.

Pattinson was happy to step back as a leader and take on supporting roles like “ Queen of the Desert ” (2015), with Nicole Kidman and “ The Lost City of Z ” (2016). Both films failed at the box office, as did Pattinson in “ The Childhood of a Leader ” (2015) and “ Damsel ” (2018). But the “ The Batman ” star continued, regularly landing roles and further exploring independent art and essay productions. He even starred in a few short films, including one for GQ entitled ‘Fear & Shame’. The short film proved to be a work of self-reflection because he saw the actor trying to buy a hot dog while avoiding the media and the fans. It has won critical acclaim.

The independent film that had particularly seated and attentive critics was “Good Time” by the Safdie brothers. The screenwriter-director brothers broke into the mainstream with “Uncut Gems”, with Adam Sandler in one of his best performances to date. In “ Good Time ”, Pattinson also achieves his best performance as a bank robber who makes incredible efforts for his disabled brother.

“ High Life ”, released a year later in 2018, has also proven to be a highlight of his career. He plays a single criminal sent there on a space mission. Pattinson will again work with director Claire Denis in “The Stars at Noon”, which is in post-production. So, for everyone’s belief that Pattinson disappeared after “Twilight” and now plays Batman, the actor got busy. Over the past decade, he has accumulated about 20 credits, so he works regularly.

Additionally, since being confirmed as the next Dark Knight, Pattinson has performed a wonderfully disturbed performance in “ The King ”. As a Dolphin, he stole all of Timothée Chalamet’s scenes and was by far the best thing about the period drama. This week, “ The Lighthouse ” arrives in cinemas, where the actor plays a protected lighthouse keeper who falls into madness, again demonstrating the range and talent of the 33-year-old actor. It is interesting to see that after working on many independent projects and expressing his disgust for stardom and fame, Pattinson again turns to franchises with the gigantic film which will be “ The Batman ”. Why now? “You are trying to do the opposite of what you have done before,” he told us. “You try to find new facets for things to do and try to keep them interesting to you.”

“The Lighthouse” hits theaters this Friday (January 31). After that, you will then see Robert Pattinson in the long-awaited Christopher Nolan film “Tenet”. You are still waiting for “ The Batman ” when it hits theaters on June 25, 2021.

