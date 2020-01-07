advertisement

In September, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan became the first government minister to attend a memorial service for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The interdenominational service has been taking place every year since 2012 and was organized by the Historical and Reconciliation Police (Harp) Society, which was founded by a group of ex-Gardaí led by Jim Herlihy.

They wanted to remember the 640 RIC and DMP men who died on duty between 1836 and 1922, 555 of whom were killed during the Revolutionary War, mainly by the IRA.

The harp society did not want to appreciate the role of the Black and Tans or the auxiliaries. Mr. Flanagan was also not at the Dublin Castle state event, which has now been postponed this month, but this fact has disappeared into the fog in recent days.

Significantly, Flanagan was not the only government person to attend the Harp commemoration in September, since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also represented by his adjutant Caroline Burke.

After meeting descendants of some dead, Flanagan justified his presence by saying that the men who served in the two police forces were known as “traitors and disloyal citizens” for the past century.

In memory of the police, he said that he acts as a “pluralist who believes in the coexistence of peoples of different traditions on the island”.

His presence, as reported in the Irish Times at the time it remained unnoticed in political circles. During the decade of the centenary, Mr. Flanagan eagerly appeared for events commemorating the Irish who fought in World War I.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan at a service for police officers killed by the IRA during the War of Independence. Photo: Ronan McGreevy

At the opening of a plaque in Rathdowney in 2017, Co Laois spoke to local Lance Sergeant Jack Moyney, who won the Victoria Cross in the war. He was pleased “that we as a nation are now taking up the past in a broader and more generous way. We only face reality. “

Given the cautious response to his participation in the RIC and DMP memorial in September and the delayed warmth given to the memory of Irish World War I veterans, Flanagan might have little objection to the memory of another group of Irish who served the military crown.

Controversial legacy

The public and political reaction to the proposed state commemoration shows that men who were in the RIC or DMP are not viewed as the Irish who fought in the First World War.

The legacy of the two police forces cannot easily be separated from the black and the tans or the auxiliary forces – a problem that could not be resolved by the government not declaring that the latter groups were not being thought of.

Invitations to the January 17th event at Dublin Castle were sent out before Christmas. Service should be reserved.

The story first appeared in the Irish Times Website on New Year’s Day and the following day in the newspaper.

The reaction was subdued until the Mayor of Clare Cllr Cathal Crowe announced over the weekend that he would not be present and said that the proposed commemoration “revisionism went too far”.

Since then there has been an avalanche of withdrawals from the event. After thinking about the matter for two days, Fianna Fáil chairman Micheál Martin accused the minister of a “judgment error” and expressed suggestions that his party would give up “mutual understanding and reconciliation” by objecting to the event rises.

The previous decade of the centenary was remarkable, as there was no rancor or party political rating. That ended with the resentment of this memory.

Professor Diarmaid Ferriter of the Expert Advisory Group on Commemorations said they had never recommended holding a state ceremony for the RIC and DMP.

However, her advice is ambiguous and reads, “Consider organizing specific initiatives to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) and recognize their place in history.”

Prof. Ferriter made it clear that the group of experts recommended only a small number of state ceremonies in the coming years; one to commemorate the War of Independence, two to commemorate the emergence of the state, one to commemorate the civil war, and one to commemorate Ireland’s accession to the League of Nations in 2023, marking the end of the decade of centenaries.

Fianna Fáil’s senator, Mark Daly, said the issue was raised with the All Party Group in April and that there were “serious concerns”.

At its November meeting, the committee asked for clarification on how such a commemoration would take place. “We were sure that there would be another committee meeting before the start, but it didn’t.” The lack of advice is a concern. “

Senator Daly said the government would have to convene the committee again if it wanted to act by mutual agreement in the remaining years of the decade.

Mr. Flanagan had hoped that the ceremony would help to remember two police officers who had been forgotten in public memory. You will be remembered in order, but not as he would have liked.

