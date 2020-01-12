advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived in Montrose on Sunday and looked remarkably relaxed.

Casually dressed and accompanied only by the government’s spokesman, he paused before going to the studio for RTÉ’s “This Week” program. Still, he didn’t reveal anything.

The question of whether he will hold a general election has been all that has been discussed in political circles in recent weeks.

The truth is that the vast majority of the 32nd Dáil politicians have grown tired and many have encouraged the Taoiseach to go now and announce a February election.

In the studio, moderator David McCullagh did not waste time asking Varadkar about his intentions.

“It is the responsibility and duty or privilege of the Taoiseach to demand the dissolution of the Dáil, and it is a duty that I take very seriously. I have always said that it should only happen when it is the right time for the country. “

He said his view was always that the right time was this summer.

“But,” he added, “I have to admit that the circumstances have changed.”

Many politicians, members of the public and yes, political journalists, had joined in with the hope that clarity would finally come, and those outside the studio – including yours – held their breath.

“We have reached an agreement on Brexit, and in many ways it has been the great task of this government, our main goal to reach an agreement on Brexit.

“We have the institutions in Northern Ireland in operation. and the arithmetic of the Dáil has also changed, and that is the reality. “A quick blow and then:” I made a decision. “

At the moment he is not telling us what this decision is. The Taoiseach said he had some things to do before setting the date, including a meeting with Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin’s chair that is expected to take place earlier this week, a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and a visit from the new head of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday.

However, given the government’s defeat in a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris, which is due to be filed on February 5, the letter is on the wall.

The Taoiseach seems to have known this for some time, and it was most likely to become completely apparent when the government barely survived December’s motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy, Minister of Housing.

Many of the independent TDs who usually gave their support made noises because they were unable to offer the same support next time.

To make matters worse, Fianna Fáil TD told John McGuinness that he was no longer able to meet the trust and supply agreement and to abstain from voting on these important votes. Instead, he said he had to vote against the government.

“This is a factor that I must also take into account,” said Varadkar, adding that the division into Fianna Fáil made it almost impossible for them to meet the trust and supply agreement.

“I have asked him (Martin) to assure him that he can lead and deliver his own party, and it is clear from today’s news that he is not … which is unfortunate because any Taoiseach or party leader must be able to do so having your own party behind you, ”he said in one of the interview’s more cutting comments.

Since there was nothing left to say on the subject, Mr. Varadkar began defending his party’s government records.

The message seemed to be that it will take years for the health and housing crisis to be resolved. Without an economic recovery, this will not be possible.

In private, many Fine Gael TDs say that they are instructed by higher levels in the party to make the economy a key element of their election message.

After the interview, the taoiseach came into a room next to the studio and asked “How did I do it?”, Even though he smiled widely. After a quick conversation, he left, still sticking to the last piece of information everyone was looking for: the date of the election. Regardless, the campaign appears to have started.

