Leaderboards showing how Derby schools performed in last year’s Level A exams were released today.

Out of a dozen schools in the city offering A-level degrees, grades dropped to five, improved to four and stayed the same at three.

Information from the Ministry of Education indicates the average mark obtained by the pupils of this school compared to the previous school year.

The school with the highest score in 2019 was Derby High School, which averaged a B grade.

Head teacher Amy Chapman said, “We are delighted that Derby High School is at the top of Derby’s rankings. The hard work and motivation of our students has made the results truly credited to them and we wish them every success. .

“Derby High students strive to reach their highest level, achieving top marks alongside engagements in music, sports, theater, the Duke of Edinburgh and many others.

“This result reflects how hard our students and staff have worked to ensure that everyone has achieved great results.

“The level of teaching and learning in our sixth form is really impressive. I want to publicly thank everyone involved.”

The statistics also include a “progress score” number, which is the performance of the school’s students compared to the rest of the country.

A positive number means they performed better than the average, while a negative number means worse than the average.

Here are the full results for the schools in Derby, in alphabetical order:

Allestree Woodlands School

Average rating: C-

Progress Score: -0.32

Average rating from last year: C

Progress score from last year: -0.18

152 students.

Chellaston Academy

Average rating: C +

Progress Score: -0.22

Average rating from last year: C +

Progress score from last year: -0.1

163 students.

Derby college

Average rating: C-

Progress Score: -0.29

Average rating from last year: C-

Progress score from last year: -0.28

303 students.

Derby Grammar School

Average rating: B-

Progress Score: -0.47

Average rating from last year: C +

Progress score from last year: -0.14

34 students.

Derby High School

Average rating: B

Progress Score: -0.22

Average rating from last year: B-

Progress score from last year: -0.12

36 students.

Derby Manufacturing UTC

Average rating: C-

Progress score: 0.4

Average rating from last year: E-

Progress score from last year: -1.12

25 students.

Derby Moor Academy

Average rating: D +

Progress Score: -0.19

Average rating from last year: C-

Progress score from last year: 0.03

92 students.

Landau Forte College

Average rating: B-

Progress Score: 0.17

Average rating from last year: B-

Progress score from last year: 0.27

99 students.

Littleover Community School

Average rating: B-

Progress Score: 0.04

Average rating from last year: C

Progress score from last year: -0.06

188 students.

Noel-Baker Academy

Average rating: C-

Progress Score: -0.24

Average rating from last year: C +

Progress score from last year: 0.09

20 students.

Saint-Benoît Volunteer Catholic Academy

Average rating: C

Progress Score: 0.23

Average rating from last year: C +

Progress score from last year: 0.15

53 students.

Bemrose school

Average rating: C-

Progress Score: 0.03

Average rating from last year: D

Progress score from last year: -0.07

9 students.

