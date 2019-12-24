advertisement

Where did everything go wrong? How did Brussels sprouts become the butt of so many jokes? Could it be the sulphurous smell that often follows them, or the bitter taste of your palate? Whatever the reason, the seasonal green polarizes opinion – we love it or hate it, it seems.

As cruciferous vegetables, the green balls release hydrogen sulfide during cooking. This is to blame for the characteristic smell – and the best way to avoid this is to cook it briefly, if at all. Braise lightly or fry in a hot pan. Or you can roast them in a very hot oven for a short time to achieve the charring effect so popular with their big brother, the cabbage.

I used to make a sprout side dish where they were steamed, then mixed with crème fraiche and cereal mustard and topped with roasted hazelnuts. It was tasty, but it didn’t taste much like sprouts – maybe that was the intention. These days I only buy the smallest baby specimens and cook them in butter and a dash of water. They taste intensely of sprouts, but in a good way.

When buying sprouts, vegetable cultivator Dermot Carey recommends looking for those sold on the stem that you sometimes see at this time of year. “Sprouts on the stem don’t dry out so quickly. They are also much easier to harvest. I remember hand picking sprouts for Christmas as a teenager. It must have been the coldest job on the farm. It is better to pick individual sprouts comfortably in the kitchen than on a cold and frosty field. “

If you leave the stems you cut off at the base in cold water, they will stay fresh as long as possible until it’s time to cook them.

In an attempt to publicize the seasonal delicacy, they were once dipped in batter and fried, tossed in salt and vinegar at a market in Norwich, UK. However, you don’t have to go that far to prevent people from pushing them around your plates. Here are a few suggestions on how to hiss your sprouts and find a role for the post-December 25 mini cabbage varieties that come from the Irish Times recipe archive and beyond.

Jess Murphy’s shaved Brussels sprouts salad.

Shredded raw sprouts (if you have a mandolin, now is the time to pull it out of the box) are a good addition to winter salads. Try them mixed with dried cranberries, chopped roasted walnuts and apple cubes in a citrus dressing.

For something with a more umami kick, try this from chef Jess Murphy, who puts an Asian touch on sprout salad with the addition of sesame oil, miso and rice vinegar. There are also tahini and kimchi for a full flavor bomb.

Domini Kemp also brings out the miso and sesame oil for this sprout salad, which she brightens with a lot of lime juice. The best thing is that this person sits happily in the fridge for up to a day.

If the weather suggests a warm bowl of something soothing instead of salad, you can try this wonderful Delia Smith recipe that combines leeks, potatoes, and sprouts in a silky, creamy Soupe Flamande. “It is so creamy and subtle that even determined haters of sprouts are known to succumb to their charms,” ​​she writes.

Gary O’Hanlon’s Mornay with sprouts, smoked bacon and onions

Chef Gary O’Hanlon, who you can always rely on, does everything with this Brussels sprouts, smoked bacon and onions in the morning with a truffled Parmesan crust. He charges it as a side dish, but we think it’s a meal in itself.

If the worst happens and you have boiled the sprouts lightly, pretend to be and make this sprout porridge out of them. In the method, chef Andrew Rudd says he should cook the sprouts for 10 minutes. However, if you let them go a little further, adding butter and cream, as he instructs, will still result in a delicious porridge.

Andrew Rudd’s sprout porridge with butter, cream and nutmeg

Chef Paul Flynn’s famous sprout recipe contains an unusual ingredient, Cidona. If you think about it, it makes sense that the sweetness of the drink alleviates the bitterness of the vegetables. It’s an oldie, but a goodie. Wrap the internet back to 2005, and here it is.

If you want to invent your own sprout recipe, let your imagination run wild, as Chef Flynn must have done when he invented it. The little green balls are good friends of butter, bacon, chestnuts, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Just not at once.

Happy Sproutmas.

