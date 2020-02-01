advertisement

The N.F.L. continued to support studies on head injuries, but in a way that alarmed some researchers. In 2012, he announced that he would donate $ 30 million to the National Institutes of Health for “unrestricted” independent research – but then tried to stop the institute from allocating more than half the money to a CTE neuropsychologist research group. The N.I.H. ended up paying for the study independently. (Other works related to the C.T.E to B.U. were partially funded by millions of N.F.L. grants) later dispersed the sixteen million unallocated to other research projects supported by the government.

For those worried about C.T.E., funding the league is a double-edged sword. In 2016, the league announced plans to spend $ 60 million on helmet research and advanced brain imaging technologies; another 40 million would go to neuroscience studies. (Some of this money has since been allocated to a Harvard project, called NFL LONG, which tracks long-term brain health in retired NFL players, and to a Canadian monitoring network that counts and studies concussions in high school athletes.) The NIH budget for the study of all traumatic brain injuries that year was one hundred and five million dollars. You could say that the surge in funding for the league has given it an excessive influence on the field. In 2018, Kathleen Bachynski, who was then a researcher in medical ethics at New York University, published an Op-Ed in the Los Angeles Times entitled “The N.F.L. is the Fox in the henhouse of Football-Injury Research. “It would and should raise eyebrows if even the most dedicated and accomplished researchers in lung cancer accepted money from Philip Morris to fund their studies,” she said. by the NFL, she argues, “is fundamentally in conflict”.

There are system-wide links between sports injury researchers and corporate interests. Beyond the N.F.L., the N.H.L., the N.C.A.A. and the U.S.A. Football also have close relationships with scientists. Many head trauma investigators serve as scientific advisers or clinical consultants to university or professional teams or leagues, or receive funding from affiliated charities. Many work in universities that earn significant income from the N.C.A.A. Soccer. Some serve as paid expert witnesses, on one side or the other, in concussion lawsuits against the N.F.L. and N.H.L. And, at a fundamental level, many clinicians in sports medicine have a great affection for athletics. Their goal is usually to keep athletes healthy to stay in the game.

As ConcernedMom9 correctly pointed out on Twitter, there is a great deal of evidence that, even in the absence of counterpart agreements, studies sponsored by industry players – pharmaceutical companies, food companies, chemical manufacturers , etc. – tend to get favorable responses. for them. In 2009, a report from the Institute of Medicine warned that “financial interests can unduly influence professional judgments about the main interests or goals of medicine”. In one analysis, for example, ninety-four percent of journal articles from scientists with ties to the tobacco industry concluded that second-hand smoke was not harmful to health, unlike thirteen percent reviews by independent authors. (The effects of industry funding are not always as great.) In well-managed research institutions, the rules should prevent funders from defining how studies are designed, conducted, analyzed, written, and published. . But even if such safeguards are in place, there is still a risk that close industry relationships will nuance the way investigators look at the data. (Some critics suggest that nonprofits could also be sources of bias: BU researchers work closely with an advocacy group, the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which is supported by families whose loved ones have suffered from head trauma.)

Generally, medical ethicists call on researchers to forgo industry funding altogether. Daniel Goldberg, the ethicist quoted by ConcernedMom9, told me that it was a “bad idea” for researchers in head trauma to accept funding from the N.F.L. “If scientists can’t raise funds unrelated to the industry,” he said, practically yelling on the phone, “then, rather than publishing biased results, they shouldn’t be doing the research!” (The league, for its part, says it intends to continue supporting “serious and impactful medical research,” regardless of the results of the work it funds.) Many researchers find funding where they can find it. “The money required for research and clinical programs must come from somewhere, but you don’t want to accept money that has restrictions,” explained Christopher Giza, pediatric neurologist at the University of California at Los Angeles. Giza is director of BrainSPORT at U.C.L.A., a brain injury treatment program that is supported, in part, by a ten million dollar donation from Steve Tisch, co-owner and president of the New York Giants. The program is part of a 52.5 million dollar multi-center concussion study sponsored by the N.C.A.A. and the Ministry of Defense. Giza also receives funding from the N.I.H. In accordance with U.C.L.A. political, it does not take grants with preconditions that undermine its academic independence, and it fully discloses the sources of its funding.

Giza occupies an intermediate position in the world of C.T.E. research. He does not deny that C.T.E. exists, and said it is “very likely” to be triggered by brain damage, but he is wary of the hype. In his opinion, the analysis by C.T.E. has become polarized. “When we somehow force people to take sides one way or the other, it blurs our vision of the real truth,” he said. On Twitter, meanwhile, his relationships with the industry did not escape attention. When Gizeh said in a report last year that the link between youth football and long-term brain damage is hard to prove, a former professional hockey player named Daniel Carcillo, himself from a class action against a concussion against the NHL, tweeted: “Can we trust him?” (Giza and Carcillo have since made amends.)

In the 1950s, a prominent statistician by the name of Ronald Fisher argued that smoking did not cause lung cancer. Instead, he assumed, a third undiscovered, possibly genetic, factor both caused lung cancer and, coincidentally, caused people to want to smoke. Adam M. Finkel, environmental health scientist and risk assessment expert at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, described this logic as “Fisher’s mistake”: “It’s just a way to wave your hand and ignore what’s in front of your eyes, “he told me. In Finkel’s view, many C.T.E. skeptics wave their hands. Some, for example, have speculated that opioid abuse, not head trauma, could be the cause of the disease. There is not much evidence to support this idea, but, at the moment, it is impossible to refute. It is likely that ultimately, several factors will contribute to C.T.E., as diseases are almost always multifactorial. But that still wouldn’t exempt head trauma as the main culprit.

To some extent, the dissensions over C.T.E. reflects two different perspectives from which we can see the disease. Clinicians tend to focus on one patient at a time; faced with incomplete evidence, a doctor may prefer to refrain from speculating, to avoid making a false diagnosis. In contrast, said Finkel, public health analysts tend to make decisions based on probability, weighing the risks and benefits of taking protective measures to intervene before it is too late. . It might take fifty years of research to understand exactly how blows to the head cause C.T.E. “A public health official would never say,” We can wait fifty years “without thinking about the consequences of postponing the decision for so long,” said Finkel. He maintains that football is so ingrained in American life that C.T.E. is best seen through the lens of public health.

