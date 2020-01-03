advertisement

Manchester United have missed their main transfer goal for their winter transfer window, but they have moved on to another goal since then.

The Red Devils have been beaten by the signing of Erling Halland, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund target.

The young Norwegian international striker left the Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg at the expense of Manchester United signing the Germans, who were ready to offer him more money.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now behind Lyon striker Musa Dembele, who has scored 10 goals in 16 Premier League matches.

Musa Dembele is the top scorer in the French Ligue 1 this season, and the Frenchman is valued at £ 68 million.

French international Anthony Martial has been Manchester United’s central striker this season, scoring five goals in 13 league appearances after scoring two consecutive league goals in two seasons.

The wings could return if the Red Devils sign Musa Dembele.

How will Man United XI join Musa Dembele? David De Jian; Aaron Van-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott Mactomina, Paul Pogba; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Musa Dembele.

