If you are thinking of buying an electric car, one of the first questions – before asking yourself questions like heated seats and Bluetooth stereos – is where do you plug it in?

Of course, at home, you can charge your batteries, but traveling is another matter.

This tool can therefore also be useful for people who use electric cars – although we do not recommend using it while driving.

You may even find that there are more near you than you think.

Just click on the cardinal point and it will show you a list of the closest chargers wherever you are.

It also includes useful information such as the number of sockets at each location, the type of socket and whether it is a public or private charging point.

The locations of nearby charge points have been taken from publicly available data on OpenChargeMap, while the figures for how your region is connected are from the Department of Transport.

We are publishing this interactive element as part of our # Do1Thing initiative.

Here at LeicestershireLive, we work with our national network of websites and newspapers to encourage our loyal readers to make a small change to save our world for future generations.

We don’t expect you to make huge changes in your life.

Our message is simple and is based on the hashtag # Do1Thing. Isn’t it obvious?

We want to ask you to make a small change today that, collectively, will make a huge difference for all of our tomorrows.

For a list of ideas, see the list here.

