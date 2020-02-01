advertisement

A look at the new studio that calls its subjects “collaborators” and brought four documentaries to Sundance – including one that was sold to Apple and A24.

While the audience welcomes documentaries for their gripping and deplorable truths, another trend has developed in parallel: Oscar-winning documentaries who open studios dedicated to producing several high-quality non-fiction books. There is Alex Gibneys Jigsaw Prods, Morgan Nevilles Tremolo Prods and now the Concordia Studio, which was founded by Davis Guggenheim (“Waiting For Superman”) with Jonathan King (and is supported by Laurene Powell Jobs’ social impact focus Emerson Collective becomes). ,

However, filmmakers who have worked with Concordia believe the company is unique: the directors trust the directors’ vision, skill, and instinct to support riskier documentaries that cannot promise what the film will be when they’re done.

“We said,” Look, we have these great children, but we don’t know what will happen in this week-long experience, “said Jesse Moss (” The Overnighters “), co-director of” Boys State “with Amanda McBaine Her documentary focused on three students as they talked about the politics and personal struggles that emerged during a replica government program, “But they took a chance and saw it. I haven’t had anyone in 25 years of documentary experience in advance who was willing to take the risk and finance a film like this – that’s extraordinary for me. “

Concordia funded the development of Boys State on the basis of a two-page report, just a few months before the annual Texas program was due to begin. The risk paid off: it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 to get rave reviews. Apple and A24 sold $ 12 million – a new record for a Sundance documentary.

Although Concordia announced its launch just before the festival (with an animated logo from Language Media, the same group that created the A24), the team has been on the ground for two years and has already received an Oscar nomination for Laura’s production Nix ‘short film for 2020 received “Walk Run Cha Cha Cha”, one of five copies it produced last year. (Concordia’s first title was “The Price of Free” and was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2018.)

Nicole Stott, Executive Vice President Nonfiction, came to Concordia from Passion Pictures, producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Searching for Sugarman”. Shannon Dill, Executive Vice President Nonfiction Physical Production, had just won the Oscar-winning “Free Solo” and Rahdi Taylor, Executive Vice President of Concordia’s “Artists in Residence” program, directed the Sundance Documentary Fund for ten years, in which she supported five Oscar-nominated films, including “Hale County This Morning This Evening”.

“People talk about brands, but we focus on films,” said non-fiction president Jonathan Silberberg, who produced the Oscar-nominated documentary “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory” in 2011. “This is the only way we can think.”

In total, Concordia had four films in Sundance’s US documentary competition: “Boys State”, “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”, “Time” and “A Thousand Cuts”.

While the company financed and produced Time, director Garrett Bradley said that some of the company’s most valuable support services were emotional, creative, and professional. How they connected them to the editor Gabriel Rhodes (“Matangi / Maya / M.I.A”); Bradley had previously worked on her own work.

“It was not so much a company that entered the financial sector, but rather was able to identify areas of development that could help improve my work.” I think that was a crucial part of the process, ”said Bradley, who was also Concordia’s first artist in residence. “It was incredible to be able to work with them in this capacity. I think they come from a perspective that is really creative and cinematic and tailored to every filmmaker.”

This ethos extends to the themes of the film – or as Stott calls them “collaborators”. Time Issue Fox Rich and her family were present at Sundance to celebrate the premiere of the film, dressed in the nines, when Rich passionately explained how Bradley was the person she had been waiting for to tell her story.

Bradley initially imagined the film as a companion to the New York Times Oscar shortlist “Alone”, which focused on Aloné Watts, whose friend suggested to her when he was detained. Rich is briefly introduced in the short version. But when filming “Time” started, Rich Bradley provided a plethora of diary-style home films that prompted Bradley to reinterpret the film as a feature.

“When I looked at Garrett, she was just such an incredible ghost,” Rich said. “It was like love at first sight with her. She was just one of the hardest working filmmakers I’ve seen. When we told Aloné’s story, I had recorded our story for 20 years and knew that I wanted to be able to share with the world what my family had been through, because after we entered the system, I understood clearly that it wasn’t me alone, that I was one of the millions of families who had this experience. I think I just got used to Garrett and thought, “Please, please, record this story.”

Concordia was often involved in films early on, but Bill and Turner Ross’ “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” was an exception because Concordia provided a small investment near the final stages of the film. Executives said they could not resist supporting the project and hoped that the evidence of faith would encourage the brothers to collaborate fully with Concordia again.

Moss and McBaine said Concordia found the perfect balance between “fast and slow” – an immediate green light, followed by less patience during post-production. When the filmmakers said they were done with the film, Concordia managers encouraged them to continue working on it.

Even now that the film is in the hands of Apple and A24, Stott said the collaboration will continue as Concordia works with rental companies to plan screenings and introduce the boys – now young men – to the world.

“It is incredibly important for us and Jesse and Amanda that these young men from the film are real co-workers next year to present the film to the audience,” said Stott. “These boys, a year and a half later, have changed, they have different perspectives. We want that to be part of the process. We want them to talk about what this week meant to them. This is the year of resonance for the film, where young voters and young people are involved in the political debate. “

Questlove’s directorial debut “Black Woodstock” is currently in production. More films and TV shows will soon go into production. (Concordia’s first series was Netflix’s three-part “Inside Bills Brain: Decoding Bill Gates”, which was also directed by Guggenheim.) Meanwhile, King is working on Concordia’s script slate.

“The reason why Jonathan joined us and co-founded me is that we have the same idea: you can’t start a business, you start with a great filmmaker and a great story to tell,” Guggenheim said, “Whether it’s fiction or non-fiction, that’s the principle we share.”

