On Monday evening in New Orleans, the Clemson Tigers defend their title against the LSU Tigers and their Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow while two undefeated teams play for the second year in a row in the College Football Playoff National Championship. While Clemson is about to set up a dynasty to compete with that of Alabama, LSU has been competing for its first title since being eliminated by Alabama in the same stadium in 2011.

Below we will tell you everything about how you can view the game from your computer, tablet and smartphone, but for that you need to know that the game starts 17 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Monday January 13 and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you have a cable package, turn the knob to ESPN before the game starts.

Both Clemson and LSU have had incredible years, as the 14-0 records indicate, but their latest appearances on the field were almost polar opposites. LSU completely dismantled the defense of Oklahoma in the first play-off game and ran away with an obscene 63-28 victory that might have been worse if LSU had completely gone out in the second half. Meanwhile, Clemson barely escaped his matchup with Ohio State, faced with a two-point deficit at rest and as a beneficiary of a repeat review of a play that could have led to a touchdown in Ohio State.

With all that said, LSU has not had a year-round defense like Clemson, and if someone is going to stop Joe Burrow, it will have to be the (other) Tigers. On the other side of the field, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is also not slow, as he is expected to be the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (presumably in the footsteps of Burrow, who will be the first pick of this year’s draft) ). In other words, it’s a great matchup.

If you don’t have a cable but want to watch the game, some of the services with free trial versions are YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live TV and Sling. In addition to the standard broadcast, there are various alternative viewing options, including Field Pass on ESPN2, Coaches Film Room on ESPNU, Command Center on ESPNews and DataCenter on ESPN target line. You can also use your cable registration to view via the ESPN app and WatchESPN.

