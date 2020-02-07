advertisement

Disclosure is the best vaccine.

This is a comment that has frequently surfaced online in China in the past two weeks as hundreds of millions remain locked in their homes and assess the crisis that is developing around them.

advertisement

“Chernobyl 2020” or “Wuhan = Chernobyl” are others doing the rounds as viewers of the HBO mini-series compare to the efforts of the Soviet Union to provide information about the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine to help China deal with the coronavirus crisis suppress.

China’s leaders have been praised at home and abroad for their efforts to contain the virus outbreak in the past two weeks. But exactly what happened or did not happen in the six weeks before the declaration of a national emergency on January 23, angered many.

“This epidemic was allowed to spread over a period of more than forty days before cities were closed or decisive measures taken,” wrote researcher Da Shiji in a detailed analysis on the China Media Project website.

The leadership focused “primarily not on containing the epidemic itself, but on containing and suppressing information about the disease”.

The information is still fragmented, but we know that the authorities reported the first case of a patient with an unknown, Sars-like infection on December 8 – a stand operator from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, who is known for a number of wildlife to keep.

Workers in protective clothing at Huanan Seafood Market, where the first case of a patient with an unknown Sars-like infection was reported on December 8. Photo: Chinatopix via AP

Throughout December and much of January, the official message was consistent: the virus was controllable, there were very few cases, its spread was avoidable, there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission, and there were no medical infections Worker.

However, several doctors in Wuhan have announced that they dealt with numerous pneumonia of unknown cause in December and early January. Initially, many of the patients had been on the wet market, but then when their family members showed up infected – people who had never been to the market before – it indicated a person-to-person transmission.

It was also later confirmed that 14 medical professionals were infected at this early stage.

Hectic research

Despite the peaceful facade of the officials, we now also know that behind the scenes, dozens of Chinese experts were involved in “several” in hectic research activities. , , Cluster of Patients ”in Wuhan in December.

There it was quickly called a “patriotic” virus, a pathogen that people seemed to love so much that it only wanted to infect foreigners.

Led by researchers from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), 18 Chinese medical experts wrote a scientific paper on the Wuhan virus titled A Novel Coronavirus by Pneumonia Patients in China (2019) at the end of January in New England Journal of Medicine.

“In late December 2019, several local health facilities reported groups of pneumonia patients with unknown causes that were epidemiologically related to a wholesale market for seafood and wet animals in Wuhan,” the article said. The Chinese CDC added, “dispatched a rapid response team.” To carry out an investigation.

In late December, Hubei medical workers received a written warning not to discuss the novel virus with anyone, including family members, and the local media were instructed not to report the outbreak, but only to report reports issued by the central news agency ,

The hashtag #wuhansars was announced on social media in the last week of December before censors deleted it.

People wearing protective face masks leave a supermarket in the Hutong neighborhood, Beijing. Photo: Roman Pilipey / EPA

A worker walks between beds in a convention center that has been converted to a makeshift hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Chinatopix via AP

Around that time, eight medical workers in Wuhan were arrested for “rumor trading” for warning people online about the spread of the virus.

One of them was Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, who later infected himself with the virus and died early Friday morning.

Dr.’s death Li shook China and triggered an unprecedented wave of sadness and anger on social media. People called him a hero and condemned the party for its efforts to disguise its early warnings.

Dr. Li Wenliang, whose early warnings about the outbreak of the corona virus were suppressed, died on Friday morning and caused public turmoil in China. Photo: Li Wenliang / Social Media / AFP via Getty Images

The doctor fell ill on January 10, the same day that China announced that it had identified the new coronavirus, created diagnostic kits, and shared genome sequence information with the World Health Organization and several other countries.

However, between January 3 and 16, the Wuhan official stated that there were no new cases and continued to claim that there was no clear evidence of a person-to-person transmission.

Air of calm

During this time, a large conference of the Communist Party was held in Wuhan. The authorities have long sought to create an atmosphere of calm and social harmony while implementing these political standards.

At the same time, however, the first cases in neighboring countries were confirmed, which raises more than just a few questions among observers on the Internet.

There it was quickly called a “patriotic” virus, a pathogen that people seemed to love so much that it only wanted to infect foreigners.

The number of officially confirmed cases remained at 41 until January 17. Three days later, when the virus was finally in the national spotlight, the number rose to 198. And three days later, it was approaching 600.

Even in this late phase, Wuhan was still very open to business. On January 18, 40,000 people gathered in the city to host the world’s largest banquet, and officials are still supporting a massive campaign to lure tourists to Wuhan for the New Year holidays, which should begin on January 24.

It was only on January 20 that President Xi Jinping issued an order to control the outbreak. Within three days, 50 million people were detained in Hubei, and isolation strategies were soon introduced nationwide.

President Xi Jinping: “The outbreak is an important test of China’s system and governance,” he said. Photo: Naohiko Hatta / AFP via Getty Images

This was a critical delay. According to the mayor of the city, around five million people had already left Wuhan for the New Year holidays in the previous 10 days before the order.

Dr.’s death Li has expressed anger in public and brought the party perhaps the biggest existential crisis in decades.

On Friday, two weeks after Wuhan was banned, official figures for the novel coronavirus were over 31,000 confirmed infections and 636 deaths. Cases have been confirmed across China and in 27 countries and territories around the world.

Mea culpa

The party was forced to seek humiliating guilt 17 years ago when it emerged that officials had covered up the scale of the Sars epidemic, and for some, little has changed for many.

There has been fierce criticism of the government’s handling of this crisis on the Internet, which is rare in China. Negative statements about authorities have largely been uncensored in the past two weeks.

This week, the Politburo Standing Committee on rare occasions closed the official “shortcomings and shortcomings” that were uncovered by the epidemic, and Xi warned that failure could undermine social stability.

“The outbreak is an important test of China’s system and its ability to govern,” he said. “We have to summarize this experience and learn a lesson from it.”

Xi’s comments came before Dr. Liu’s death emerged, a development that crystallized public anger and confronted the party with its perhaps greatest existential crisis in decades.

People visit a vigil for the late Dr. Li Wenliang in Wuhan. Photo: Tyrone Siu / Reuters

In another highly unusual development last week, the Supreme Court issued a public statement criticizing government efforts to disguise early information about the virus.

A few hours after Dr.’s death Li scrubbed the censors millions of messages from online forums.

Despite the excuses and concerns about information blocks, official patience with online criticism of how to deal with the epidemic seems to have evaporated.

The Cyberspace Administration of China issued a public statement on Thursday, stating that all “harmful” online content that “caused panic” would be suppressed.

The statement noted that “problem areas” were being closed and several platforms had been instructed to stop “illegal Internet news service activities” related to the outbreak.

“Special supervision will now be in place,” it said.

A few hours after Dr.’s death Li scrubbed the censors millions of messages from online forums.

When the party mobilized in response to the outbreak, it turned on the wow factor by sealing off a province, building hospitals in a matter of days, effectively decommissioning the vast country, and launching an “all-out war” to protect the nation. This determined measure was generally welcomed.

But that alone cannot really protect citizens, one person posted online.

“And it’s not aircraft carriers, missiles that can land on the dark side of the moon, nuclear capabilities, or even scientific laboratories,” they said.

“What we need,” they wrote, “is only the free flow of information and news.”

advertisement