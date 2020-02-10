advertisement

Smoking, alcohol, and sun exposure are the most common things that age you, but why doesn’t anyone talk about parenting?

Do you have five minutes? If you put the words “top things you age” into Google, you’re likely to stumble across the usual. Smoking is bad, drinking is not much better, and poor training on a crappy diet is a quick way to look like an old leather shoe.

But we obviously miss a massive contributor – the biggest, I would say – and that’s called parenting. Or especially motherhood. And let’s say you have no smoking habit or pure white carbohydrate diet more than children.

Amy’s social lifestyle didn’t affect her as much as that of her parents. Image: delivered.

Do you need evidence? Well, for ten years (okay, it was about 15), I was living at night on a diet of coffee and stress at work, champagne, and gray goose (the vodka, not the bird). Sleep was a concept I rarely considered, and a nutritious meal was a piece of office cake or a couple of arancini at a party.

I took part in the perfect conditions to destroy my looks. But nothing has changed. During most of a decade of true hedonism in which I worked with events in the glittering magazine world, my face – the true tell-tale area for old age – remained remarkably the same, gave or took a few fine lines.

Then I had children.

In addition to drinking, parenting should be high on the list of things that age you. Image: delivered.

“I turned five in 12 months”

After taking Max into the world in 2016 as a 32-year-old, my face slowly melted, lost the definition of youth and became more and more a sad piece of pastry with indented eyes that had been left out in the sun.

At first it was not clear to me how when you see someone every day and then it is booming that you somehow missed the slow motion transformation in order to become 20 kilograms lighter.

Well, boom, I turned five in 12 months.

Amy is now a mother of two children. Image: delivered.

Then in April last year I welcomed a little girl, Georgie, to the world when I was 35. And yes, I started to get definition again, but in the form of deep crevices around my eyes. Indeed, it is so deep that I can no longer support a foundation, since it only emphasizes what I called the canyons.

I guess the only real consolation is that celebrities aren’t immune to this advanced aging of their parents either.

Just google the words “Daniel Craig twins tired” and you will find a photo that shows the remains of a man who once played James Bond but now looks like he’s sleeping under a bridge. Twins at 40 will do this to you.

And earlier this year, Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden shared a photo of the gram of themselves at the beginning of their 13-year collaboration. Despite their widely published wild parties, they looked young and fresh after they had two children and they were fine, you can judge for yourself …

The difference is certainly striking. Image: @joelmadden.

“Why the hell is nobody talking about?”

So what does this fast Gonzales route on the way to the run down elder have to do with you jumping out a sprog or two? And why the hell is nobody talking about?

On the one hand, modern nuts are relentless and in return absolutely exhausting. Most of us juggle parenthood (one full-time job) with work (another full-time job) and mental stress at home (another full-time job).

There is also this constant concern that we parents face, albeit mostly irrational fears, such as someone breaking into the house at 3 a.m. to rob our angels. And this helps prevent you from switching off your mind, body or soul since you pushed your babes into the world.

Even if you celebrated and drank every day and night until your liver bled and smoked like a chimney, you still had some downtime to recharge to make sure the trip to the aged witch stayed on a steady but slow gradient.

Self-care as a parent is rare and usually consists of sneaking into the swamp and wiping your butt without the word “mother” coming through this small space between the door and the floor. When these stars line up, it’s an absolute joy, but hardly a real breather.

And that is the fact that parenting takes up more and more time without adequate downtime and is therefore the biggest contributor to aging.

The pressure of parenting can be a lot to deal with and it’s okay to be imperfect. Image: delivered.

And why is nobody talking about it?

Well, it’s pretty unusual to deal with such things, isn’t it? The age-conscious movement, which was brilliant for so many reasons, has unfortunately deprived us of the right to have a whip when our face looks like a crumpled sock.

So unfortunately, we mothers are forced to just go on. There is no room for us to think about the breakneck pace at which our jaws have melted into our breasts since we became parents.

Instead, we have to pretend to be graceful.

We have to pretend not to look in the mirror and in the mouth every morning, “WTAF”.

And we have to pretend that our children, our beautiful miracles sent from above, are not youthful Voldemorts who are more devastating in appearance than an extreme diet of excessive drinking, smoking and partying.

But deep down, we all know that every line and sag is due to one thing – motherhood and the ever-consuming nature of parenting.

,

