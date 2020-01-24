advertisement

WWE superstar Carmella is a former cheerleader from Laker Girl and New England Patriots. With her legs she is deadly.

Before Fox ‘”SmackDown” on Friday and the Royal Rumble Pay-per-View on Sunday in the WWE network, TheWrap Mella (real name Leah Van Dale) asked us to help her develop her “Cone of Silence” (moon) , Submission maneuver.

“Well, I’m one of the smaller girls in all divisions – even when I was at NXT when I invented it – so that’s about what I could do?” She said to TheWrap. “I can’t do a feat. I’m unable to pick up and do anything with every woman on the roster.”

“So what can we do that is credible?” Continued Carmella, who issued a 5’5 bill. “And really, this handle is real. Girls said to me, “Oh my god, just a second and I would have passed out.” They tell me that all the time, so I know it’s legit. “

Also read: How Massachusetts wrestler Carmella became the “Princess of Staten Island” of the WWE

Carmella says she first developed the grip with WWE trainer Sara Amato, who wrestled under the ring name Sara Del Rey. From then on, the Cone of Silence continued to develop under the guidance of NXT sponsor Triple H, who personally changed how Mella grabs and considers her own foot for torque. His change came the night the “Princess of Staten Island” debuted on “NXT” television.

It’s a pretty unique finisher that Van Dale really enjoyed during her 131-day tenure as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Having such a distinctive chess move at this point in the history of professional wrestling is something a WWF / WWE superstar of the second generation would know better than most others. (Van Dale is the daughter of former WWF journeyman Paul Van Dale.)

“Everyone did everything,” said Carmella. “So it’s cool that this is unique to me and nobody has done it before.”

Catch Carmella does her thing on Fridays at 8 / 7c on Fox ‘”SmackDown”.

Let's Get Ready For (Royal) Rumble With 32 Years Of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)

We are only a few days away from the WWE pay-per-view “Royal Rumble” for 2020, which ends with a 30-member Battle Royal. Who will be the last man to stand in the (mostly crowded) ring? Well, Las Vegas prefers Roman Reigns, although Reigns also has a Falls Count Anywhere match with Baron Corbin to get through. On the big boards of the sports books, Drew McIntyre follows the Big Dog, and then it’s a tie between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Reigns and Lesnar have both won the Royal Rumble Match before, and Punk and McIntyre have not. Lesnar and Punk, each with a 6-to-1 odds, both have pretty good reasons not to place good bets. Lesnar enters the square circle as the first of 30 slots apart. As far as punk is concerned, he’s not even technically an active wrestler anymore. Punk’s wrestling engagement today is limited to part-time appearances in FS1’s “WWE Backstage,” a Fox Sports studio show that deals with WWE wrestling. Kevin Owens completes the top 5 in terms of chances of winning. He would be another first time winner. For the women, Sin City sees Shayna Baszler booking her trip to the WrestleMania Main Event with a Royal Rumble Match win. Behind Baszler is Ronda Rousey, who like punk is not an active wrestler. And then there are Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Given that the women’s royal rumble match didn’t start until 2018 and Asuka and Becky Lynch were booked in a title match on Sunday, there won’t be any repeat winners there. Browse through our gallery for all historical winners. Also read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s cause of death (video)

































































