advertisement

Vancouver’s Arlene Nguyen says she will never forget the day she was poisoned by carbon monoxide.

“I was at my brother’s home and we both started trembling, feeling dizzy and lightheaded, and our speech was blurry.”

Fortunately, the 19-year-old was able to call 911 and the siblings were taken to Vancouver General Hospital, where they were treated in the hyperbaric chamber. The couple were among the 36 patients treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the hospital’s hyperbaric chamber last year. And several other patients were seen in the emergency room or hospitalized for higher care.

advertisement

“Most cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable,” said Dr. Bruce Campana, an overpressure doctor at Vancouver General Hospital, in a press release. “Whether it’s the gas in your stove, the wood in your fireplace, or the propane in your stove, when it burns a fossil fuel, it produces carbon monoxide.”

Vancouver Coastal Health says carbon monoxide poisoning is more common in the winter months because people use stoves and fireplaces to keep warm.

It is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it does not smell, is invisible, and if you inhale too much, it can be fatal.

Vancouver General Hospital has the only government approved and medically supervised public hyperbaric chamber in BC. and sees patients from across the province.

The chamber may look like a submarine, but it is a high-tech medical device – compressors are used to increase or decrease atmospheric pressure so that operators can increase blood oxygen levels.

“Increasing blood oxygen levels in carbon monoxide patients helps get rid of carbon monoxide and promotes healing,” Campana said. “We are grateful for this unique medical device, but prevention is the key.”

The Nguyen family now has working carbon monoxide detectors in their Vancouver home.

“Being poisoned by carbon monoxide was definitely a wake-up call,” said Nguyen. “It went so quickly; I urge everyone to buy a carbon monoxide detector.”

10 facts about carbon monoxide:

1) What is carbon monoxide (CO)?

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is produced when fossil fuels are burned. It doesn’t smell, it is invisible and if you breathe in too much it can be fatal. It is often referred to as a “silent killer”.

2) Can electrical heaters cause CO poisoning?

No, unless they start a fire.

3) Can natural gas or propane cause CO poisoning?

Yes. All fossil fuels (gasoline, natural gas, propane, butane, oil, kerosene, wood, charcoal, even methanol) release CO when burned.

4) Is carbon monoxide the same as carbon dioxide?

Carbon dioxide is exhaled when breathing and is not toxic. Carbon monoxide is very toxic and causes more deaths every year than any other gas.

5) How does CO poisoning show up?

Common symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. In more severe cases, seizures, heart attacks, loss of consciousness, irreversible brain damage and death can occur. In early stages, it can be difficult to distinguish from food poisoning. If multiple people in a household or office feel sick at the same time, always consider CO poisoning.

6) How can I prevent CO poisoning?

Make sure that all stoves, fireplaces and gas stoves are properly ventilated. An annual inspection by a specialist is recommended. Aside from a fireplace and a professionally installed gas hob, don’t burn indoors. Never use a grill or gas heater inside. Never leave a generator or gas powered pressure washer in the garage. Your home will never have the ventilation needed to run a gas engine.

Get a CO detector. Better yet, get more than one. Place it near the main living area. Carbon monoxide often kills people while they sleep. It is therefore recommended to have detectors near all bedrooms.

7) I have a smoke alarm. Is it the same as a CO detector?

No. You should have both because you can have smoke that indicates a fire without much CO, or you can have dangerous amounts of CO without smoke. Many companies sell a combined unit. If you are unsure, ask someone in the shop.

8) What to do if the CO detector triggers an alarm?

The safest thing to do is to get everyone out into the fresh air and call 911. The fire department can check the house for CO values ​​and advise you whether it is safe or not.

9) How is CO poisoning treated?

First, put everyone in a safe place. Call 911 as soon as possible. First aiders apply oxygen. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized. Some may need to be treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

10) Where can I get more information about CO poisoning?

https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-topics/hw193731

https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/public-safety/carbon-monoxide-safety

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement