Instant Pot is a rare example of a brand with products that are loved by just about everyone who owns one. But if you think you love your Instant Pot now, just wait until you love it now, just wait until you have hundreds and hundreds of delicious new recipes in your hands. The ultimate Instant Pot cookbook: infallible, quick and easy 800 Instant Pot recipes for beginners and advanced are among the most popular Instant Pot cookbooks on Amazon and the pocket version is now on sale for as little as $ 10.38. That’s a great value, but there is another deal that you should also view – buy a digital Kindle copy that works on Amazon’s eBook readers or in the Kindle app on your smartphone, tablet or computer, it’s now only $ 2.99!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

The ultimate instant cookbook with 800 recipes for beginners and advanced

Do you want to make progress in your kitchen effortlessly, regardless of the occasion?

Do you want to save time by cooking healthy meals for every budget?

In this cookbook for pressure cookers you will find:

Simple and fast solutions to use your Instant Pot effectively Easy to cook and deliciously tasting instant recipes Improved techniques for cooking in the most efficient way using the Instant Pot



Thanks to this great cooker, the Instant Pot, cooking quick and budget-friendly meals is easier than ever. Whether you are a solo eater or if you are cooking for the whole family or friends, you will always find dozens of recipes to satisfy everyone.

In this instant recipe book you will find 800 recipes in these categories:

Brunch & side dishes to die for Easy recipes for pasta and rice Something for fish and seafood lovers Numerous tasty recipes for pork, beef, lamb and poultry Beans & cereal recipes for quick meals Effortless Soups, Stews & Chilis Vegetables & Vegetarian pressure cooker recipes Delicious snacks and snacks Quickly prepare desserts



