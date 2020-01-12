advertisement

January 12, 2020 against Andy Miles

When people ask “what can I do to save the planet?”, It all too often comes to the same level as the nagging child who is asked to take some responsibility. Those of you who have had or will have teenage children will know the type of scenario:

So far, Mom and Dad have done everything for them, and now Mom or Dad suddenly ask them to do something for themselves, and then we get this kind of response – “Well, what do you expect me to do about it?” ? ”(I’m just a little kid), or maybe just an empty, confused look. I have seen it all too often in the comment sections, where an article points to the catastrophe that we are all going to and that we need to do something about it. The comments contain statements such as: “What about China and India? If they do something about it, then we will do something about it. ‘That doesn’t only remind you of that nagging child. “But Mom, Johnny didn’t have to tidy up his room, so why should I tidy mine?” Not fair. “

Well, it seems that some people never grow up.

No one will mourn our death

As small children with loving parents, we can raise raised eyebrows and occasionally sigh, but generally get enough second, third and fourth chances to get things right, and meanwhile mom and dad are there to make sure that no harm comes to us. However, there are no mum and dad in the air that will make everything right for us little children here on planet Earth who simply will never clean up for ourselves and make everything so wonderful. No one will sigh or raise an eyebrow and then come and straighten everything for us. We do not get second, third or fourth chances. We only get one shot, and we get it right if we are doomed, and no one in the entire universe is going to save us or shed tears over our sad downfall.

Time to grow up

So, as Greta Thunberg says quite bluntly, if adults start behaving like little children, then it is the little children who have to tell their parents to grow up. The best we can hope for are many big brothers and sisters who are willing to take a step forward, take responsibility and offer some leadership. Unfortunately, one of the world’s biggest nagging children currently occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and a similar buffoon lives at number 10 Downing Street. Hopefully, these obstacles to progress will not last much longer. The solutions are all there – we just lack the political will to go for it.

However, we cannot wait forever for our governments to wake up to their responsibilities, and we must begin to look at what we can do as individuals. We may feel helpless if we just look at the problem. We may feel that it makes no difference, actually, what we do as small individuals. However, it is what many people do that counts, and we all have to decide whether we are part of the problem or part of the solution.

From Milk & Water

There is a story I heard a while ago about a king who asked all the people in the city to bring a bucket of milk to the palace after nightfall and pour it into a tank. (It is not worth asking too many questions about these old stories, just why the king would want a huge tank full of milk that would probably turn sour in a short time, but there we are, so these stories are going.) story everyone comes with their buckets to the palace and pours them into the tank. See and see, in the morning light it is crystal clear that the tank is full of water. Every person thought, “What does it matter, in that big big tank of milk, when I bring a bucket of water. In the dark, no one will know.”

Isn’t that how we are today, with anyone who thinks it makes no difference whether they do the right thing or not: “Leave it to the ‘activists’. Let those crazy people of Extinction Rebellion arrest themselves, I just want to carry on the same.”

“What does it matter what I do if large countries like the US, China and India cause so much pollution?”

If we all do the right thing, it can make such a huge difference, and if none of us do the right thing, then just like the king, we’ll end up in that tank of water.

I robot

The biggest change we all have to make is in our own programming. We tend to be like pre-programmed robots, determined in so many ways by our childhood condition. Much of our sense of what is “normal” comes from our upbringing. In addition, our exposure to marketing, advertising, peer pressure and social norms makes us behave in certain ways, adopt certain priorities and have a certain lifestyle. Few of us seem to be able to find our way out of all that conditioning. The old saying, “They couldn’t fight their way out of a paper bag” might be just as appropriate, “They couldn’t find their way out of their cultural envelope.” But we have to do exactly that, that nagging comments from children and start making decisions for adults. The nagging reactions of children I hear to the challenge of catastrophic climate change are often something like: “be real, people will no longer live like in the 18th century just because of climate change”, or: “I drive my diesel car because it is more convenient , and I am not turning myself off by driving with some electrical mess just because of what lefty eco-extremists say. ”I am sure you have all heard similar statements to justify why it is absolutely impossible for those people to make changes in their programming and what they regard as ‘normal’ Far from going back to the 18th century, they have to get their thinking from the 19th or 20th century and start catching up with the 21st century. Burning things for energy is just primitive, and as outdated as rubbing 2 sticks together to make a fire.

A story about 2 choices

The reality is that we have two choices – we either respond fully to the demands of climate change, do absolutely everything necessary to prevent catastrophe, and do this voluntarily, or we are forced to survive in conditions that are much worse than alone “live” as we did in the 18th century “as people imagine. That is the choice of adults: we fully understand the situation, we see what needs to be done and the role we have to play, and no matter how difficult that is, we know that it will lead to a better result than if we continue as before that nothing happens (such as small children playing false games).

Those of us who are able to think from our own cultural envelopes must show the way and show everyone that there are alternative ways of life. These alternatives are completely comfortable, acceptable, also sustainable and do not lead to the disastrous outcome that we are all going now if we do not fundamentally change our ways.

How do we help solve environmental problems?

1) Transport

How we deal can be thoughtful, with more than half an eye on the environmental consequences, or simply not at all aware, with the only concern being our ease and satisfaction in the short term. The first question should be whether we really have to go where we had planned. Whatever the purpose, could that goal be achieved by moving closer to home, or even being met at home? For example, in commuter traffic we could get a job closer to home or a home closer to our job. When we go to a meeting, the miracles of video conferencing mean that we can hold a meeting without going anywhere. Most meetings are a waste of time anyway. Send an email to everyone with the agenda items that invite responses, collect the responses and send them to everyone via a 2nd email, and so on – done.

If it is a recreational goal, why not explore more local delicacies. If we have to travel, the first choice must be walking, cycling, a sailing boat or something electric, such as an electric bicycle, car, taxi, boat, bus, tram (tram), plane or train. Undoubtedly, one of the most convenient and comfortable is an electric car. The train is one of my favorite ways to travel, but in the UK it is ridiculously expensive. Everything that causes CO2 and pollution must be avoided at all costs, so throw the car on fossil fuel, avoid the diesel-powered options for public transportation and avoid flying – like the plague.

2) Climate control for the home

Take a different attitude to domestic heating and cooling systems. The purpose of heating and cooling is to prevent our houses from becoming uncomfortably hot or cold. If energy was plentiful, because it might use renewable energy, and not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, we could have our homes as warm or as cool as we choose every hour of every day of the year. That is currently not the case, so we all have to adopt a different attitude, assuming that heating is set so that the house is not cold nor hot, and cooling is set so that the house is not hot, but not like a ice box. People tend to keep their homes such as tropical greenhouses in the winter and ice boxes in the summer.

In the UK we do not have to worry about air conditioning, as it rarely gets hot enough and most houses have a gas heater that heats water to circulate around the house in pipes to heat radiators. The radiators normally have a thermostat to control heat emission, but I am surprised how many people do not understand how to use them. When the temperatures drop, people put them on the highest setting, as if they would release more heat as a result. They do not seem to understand that the radiator emits the same amount of heat at booth number “1” as with number “5” – the difference is that when a certain air temperature is reached, the radiator thermostat switches off the radiator, and that is a lower temperature at ” 1 “than” 5. “If they really need more heat, they have to raise the thermostat on the boiler, because higher temperature water releases more heat from the radiators.

In my house I pay for a mixture of bio-methane and fossil gas that is covered with carbon offsets. In my next house I plan to go completely electric from 100% renewable energy sources. I am aware that my burning CO2 emits CO2 and I try to limit its use to a minimum. My radiator thermostats are usually set to “1”, some to “2” or even “3” in the rooms being used. My choice is absolutely “not cold” and never “hot”. For the most part, I only have the heating on for an hour in the morning while washing and getting dressed, and then switch it off for the rest of the day. The house stays perfectly warm enough until the evening that I just use local heating where I am instead of heating the entire house. (It would be different for a family.) In the depths of winter, I sometimes have to turn on the heating for a while when the house gets cold. I never have heating at night.

3) Hot water

I confess that I like warm water; it is a great luxury – but I try to use it in a responsible way, because it is heated by gas in my house and water is a limited resource, so I try to limit use in the house. The marketing people have obsessed everyone with ‘personal hygiene’, so that some people have 2 or 3 showers in addition to the hot baths and are generally complicit in the enormous use of water and heating.

Personal hygiene can be adequately addressed with 3L (.79 gal) hot water in the sink. Showers are incredibly wasteful, so I gave up. In the winter I occasionally have a hot bath, maybe once every 2 months, and I use the water to flush the toilet up instead of pouring it down the drain.

It is also not necessary to pollute the water with all these products in plastic bottles that the marketing people convince everyone to buy. I mainly use only water for washing, and use a little organic soap if necessary.

4) Efficiency in the kitchen

A little thought in the kitchen can save a lot of energy. First, of course, a fully electric kitchen is the best. Dump the gas hobs (stoves) and ovens as soon as you are able. Induction hobs are very efficient because they only heat the pan.

Then think of more efficient ways to cook things. I have a steam tower, with water in the bottom and two steam boats above it. Steaming retains nutrients and taste, but is also efficient. I can cook all the different vegetables for dinner in the steam tower, and take only 15 minutes from the moment the water starts to boil. Those who need to cook more go to the bottom and those who need less to the top. The water can be used for making sauces. Once everything is underway, the heat can also be turned off.

I also have a stainless steel pressure cooker, which is great for different types of legumes and which cooks more thoroughly in a shorter time.

A microwave cooker uses about 700 to 1000 watts and cooks things in minutes, while an electric oven will be at least about 2 kW and lasts 30 minutes or more.

Why do you boil an entire kettle when you boil water for a drink and then let it get the most cold? Just heat the required amount. I keep a thermos in the kitchen and any remaining boiling water will go into the bottle next time.

5) Wash clothes

I have a system of plastic boxes for my laundry, each containing a full wash load. I have washed a box for whites that require a hotter, longer wash, and one for everything else, at 30 ° C (86 ° F). I used to have more boxes to pre-sort them in different colors, until I realized that temperatures above 30 ° C are usually unnecessary and the colors don’t run at that temperature, and even white items can be freshened up at the same time. I also found shorter washings with less energy sufficient in most cases. My box system ensures that the machine is full, which is more efficient than running twice when it is half empty. Whatever routine you use to wash clothes, think about how you can create the most efficient routine.

I also try not to contaminate the water with chemicals and just use a little liquid soap, which seems sufficient in most cases.

When it comes to drying, I don’t use a tumble dryer because they use an enormous amount of energy. I am lucky to have a laundry room in my house and I have rigged a pole along the ceiling. The laundry comes directly from the machine, on plastic hangers and straight up on the pole to dry. Once dry, the same hangers hang in my dressing room without ironing, which is a waste of time and energy. I have a drying rack for all small clothes and larger items such as bath towels and sheets dry outside on a clothesline, if the weather permits.

6) Buy things

Some people seem to think that happiness comes in a plastic bag or cardboard box, that happiness comes from buying something new and exciting, a new gadget or whatever. People put themselves on by buying new clothes, shoes or accessories. It seems to be part of the curse of materialism and certainly leads to enormous energy consumption for freight transport, storage, packaging and production. When such ephemeral happiness disappears, the packaging is all thrown away, the now old items are thrown away or stored away somewhere and the cycle of buying things we don’t need is repeated.

Only buy things that you really have to buy.

Just to add food in this section: the same principle applies. People buy truckloads of food and throw away half of it. I never buy food for myself based on a possible need, but know exactly what I will eat in the coming days, and know what I need to have that, and not anymore. I almost never throw away food and try to store everything in the best possible way for a long life.

So plan ahead, be aware, avoid waste and you’ll do better.

We could all also work on reducing meat or giving it up completely. There is no real need in our diet; killing animals for food is morally suspicious and harmful to the environment. Much deforestation is the creation of pasture land or land for animal feed. We need the forests. We don’t need the meat.

7) Waste disposal and recycling

It would be good to buy less unnecessary stuff, but also to make choices that lead to less waste. Choose products with less packaging and better quality items that last longer and that can be repaired. Waste less, recycle more. The EU introduces laws that require anything that is made or imported into the EU to be repaired, including a limitation of built-in (planned) obsolescence. Nowadays you can buy smartphones where the housing cannot be opened easily and the battery is connected to the circuit board, so when the battery runs out, the entire phone and all its parts are scrap. That is good for the greed of companies, but bad for people and the planet. That is why we need regulations. Governments can introduce regulations, but we as individuals can boycott unethical products.

On the street, people put a huge garbage bin full of their garbage every 2nd week, where I empty my garbage bin only 2 or 3 times a year. Moreover, in the weeks between waste collection, they put out their boxes of recycling, often 3 or 4 boxes full of things. I explained what would be about half a box, but divided into 2 boxes, because they like everything pre-sorted to save them time. I think my neighbors should spend half their lives buying stuff, unpacking and throwing away the packaging. No wonder the earth sinks under the waste of consumerism.

Recycling as such is not an individual action, as it requires our national and local governments to establish the recycling requirements and systems to be contributed to, and they must take responsible action and not just place them in a ship to export it elsewhere . Where schedules exist, we all have a duty to conscientiously participate.

8) Invest in energy efficiency and energy generation at home

This of course depends on having resources available. If you have to take out loans with interest payments, it may take a long time to recoup your investment. This is where governments can help a lot, with grants and interest-free loans to help individuals make the right decisions for the environment. Insulation of exterior walls, floors and ceilings is one of the cheaper measures and keeps the heat that you have paid in the house, rather than that your house is like a leaking bucket that you can never fill or vice versa and cool inside. Highly insulating windows and doors are more expensive, but equally important. When I moved to where I currently live, replacing all windows was one of the first tasks, along with insulating the ceilings under the roof space. Fortunately the walls were already insulated. I would also like to have solar panels and a small wind turbine, but I don’t have a south-facing roof, so I intend to move to a more suitable place soon. I have a wood stove and collect wood from neighboring forests. The wood releases CO2, but would still do it, because it rotates downwards, so I might as well get the heat out of it, and it’s not fossil CO2.

9) Voting

The good people of the UK have just missed a golden opportunity to change things for the better. They could have voted in a government with the best green plan of any government, which would have protected us through EU safeguards for citizens and the environment, and might have given us the opportunity to vote to stay in the EU. They could have gotten rid of a neo-liberal government that supports the interests of the fossil-fuel industry and big money, but for reasons that go beyond mere mortals, they decided to vote for those whose reputation has been complete in all aspects of our national life horrible and who are pathological liars and cannot be trusted to keep one of the promises they were made upon. In other words, the people in the UK had their vote for Trump moment. * Like the American voters, it will be a case of hasty act of repentance.

It is as if people do not live in the real world on the real planet Earth, but live in a dream world created by their own perceptions, beliefs and misconceptions. They may be isolated from the reality in their mind, but the reality remains. The impact of voices on people who continue to promote the use of fossil fuels and do not take the necessary steps to stop the catastrophe of climate change will indeed be terrible and their stupidity will cause their children or their children to die.

Voting for progressive parties with strong environmental programs and who can be relied upon to implement them is probably the most important step anyone can take, because without strong government intervention, what we can do as individuals is limited, not coordinated or enabled, and not encouraged .

* Editor’s Note: Americans voted against Trump with nearly 3 million votes. He was elected by the anachronistic, anti-democratic electoral college, and that is the only reason he is president.

10) Raise awareness and discard materialism

Poverty will make people miserable, but wealth is no guarantee of happiness, especially if you sell your soul to get them. Happiness is a state of mind. We have to get rid of materialism in order to find happiness in something deeper and substantial. Mental and spiritual well-being must be valued and pursued more, and materialism must be pursued less. We should not sacrifice our sense of well-being and health for the sake of money and earning it.

Possibly a change of consciousness would be the most important step that people could take, because that one change would of course follow all other steps. As human beings, our consciousness not only allows us to be aware of everything around us, but to be aware of ourselves and to be in the world. In some ways, this is a false construction, just like the borders of nations, where there is no real border. There is no ‘internal’ where we are in ourselves and externally beyond our skin. The reality is continuous without such limits.

Our existence depends on the existence of the ecosystem. A desire to protect the ecosystem is simply a desire to protect ourselves. In many indigenous societies that is much better recognized. We have become arrogant because we think we are independent and trust our science, our technology and our existing bank balances. The reality is that our science, and technology, and the pursuit of money destroys the ecosystem, and therefore ourselves. We are aware, but not aware enough, that we seem to have lost touch with our true reality.

Catastrophic climate change is a result of our foolishness and our delusions, but it may also be our salvation because it forces us to realize what is real again. That reality is that it is not a matter of preserving our ‘environment’, as if that is something peripheral, but it is a matter of preserving ourselves. We must recognize that when we cut down a tree, we cut off one of our own limbs, and when we poison the earth, we poison ourselves. We exist as part of the ecosystem, just as individual cells exist in our bodies. Those cells cannot exist alone, and in some cases the body cannot exist without those cells.

When we cherish and care for, we feed and care for ourselves.

