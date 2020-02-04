advertisement

Real estate prices in California are 250 percent above the national average, while monthly rents are 50 percent higher. The average price of a house in the Golden State is over $ 600,000.

This is not just a California problem. New research shows that extremely high property prices in regions of the country harm all workers, no matter where they live.

New York, San Francisco, and San Jose have seen some of the strongest increases in labor productivity over the past five decades due to innovations in finance, high-tech, and biotechnology. If labor productivity is geographically distributed, both economic growth and overall production can increase if some workers move from areas with low productivity to areas with high productivity. Even workers who do not move will benefit from the relocation, as their wages will increase as competitors leave.

If barriers such as high local housing costs prevent workers from moving to high-productivity areas, production and income will be lower than they could be.

Economics professors Chang-Tai Hsieh of the University of Chicago and Enrico Moretti of the University of California at Berkeley examined data on 220 metropolitan areas in the United States from 1964 to 2009 to determine whether workers were misaligned due to housing restrictions, how much poorer Workers are the result. Their results were published in 2019 in the American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics under “Housing Constraints and Spatial Misallocation”.

The researchers concluded that growing house price fluctuations lead to growing differences in labor productivity in the United States. In some regions of the country, strict zoning laws lead to a shortage of artificial housing, which drives up prices and reduces the number of workers who can live in the most productive cities.

If the housing stock in New York, San Francisco and San Jose were raised to the level of the middle US city by loosening the land use restrictions, the growth rate of production would increase by an astonishing 36 percent and the average annual income nationwide would increase by almost the same 4,500 US -Dollar. With unlimited labor mobility, annual incomes across the country would increase by $ 10,680.

It looks like a typical American worker loses tens of thousands of dollars over the course of his career because of housing barriers in highly productive areas of the country. Hsieh and Moretti conclude that the “effect of more housing in Silicon Valley” would be “to increase the income and well-being of all US workers.”

However, increasing the pace of housing development in California is a challenge.

Abusive environmental disputes block housing construction in already developed “infill” areas.

Zoning rules discriminate against multi-family structures.

Incredibly high and contradicting local “development fees” and strict building codes eliminate low-cost housing for low-income people and exacerbate homelessness. And rent controls, affordable housing mandates, union protection, and notoriously slow approvals are causing housing contractors to flee California to build elsewhere.

The California housing development encompasses a confusing array of stakeholders and levels of government, each with effective veto power and having destroyed any notion of land ownership rights. Untangling the Gordian knot of regulatory obstacles seems impossible.

Although California politicians have done a lot of manual work and have announced that they will solve the problem, fewer building permits were issued in 2019 than in 2018. Given the growing human tragedy of homelessness and the dwindling dream of home ownership, the decline in permits is immoral. On the other hand, the best solution is not complicated.

California should introduce a “right to build” constitutional amendment that allows an individual or individual to build residential homes that meet fire safety regulations on private land. Such a change would result in rapid housing development, drastically reduce housing costs, and bring a well-earned raise to all US workers.

Lawrence J. McQuillan is a senior fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, California, and author of How to Restore the California Dream: Eliminating Obstacles to Fast, Affordable Housing Development.

