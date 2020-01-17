advertisement

Several reports of a potential World Athletics ban on Nike Vaporfly shoes that feature controversial carbon fiber plate technology have shown that marathon runners break records by brands experimenting with similar innovations.

The technology used in Nike sneakers uses responsive cushioning and a carbon fiber plate to create a drive feel. This allows runners to use less energy and optimally use the energy they consume to run faster.

Given the success the Swoosh has achieved with the technology, NPD Group’s senior sports consultant Matt Powell said other industry insiders had told him that there was an “arms race for carbon plates” and that “everyone was trying to develop one” What is coming – and what is already on the market? From the top players in racing, they may be on the right track.

Hoka One One now has a shoe on the market, the Carbon X, which is equipped with a carbon fiber plate to offer the runner a smooth transition. And Kris Hartner, owner of Naperville Running Co., said he saw upcoming collections with similar technology from brands like Brooks, Saucony, Asics, and New Balance.

Though there are several brands entering the mix, Powell FN said that Nike could do much better financially than smaller companies if a shoe at the highest level of sport were banned.

“It costs a lot of money to develop a new product for shoes, the costs [for research and development] are very high, and a brand like Nike could take on the costs and nobody would ever see it,” said Powell. “But a smaller brand that has put a lot of money into the research and development of a product that may not be as [commercially] profitable as expected is a great success for them.”

Although the sneaker may not go as well in stores due to the ban on a professional level, Powell said if the brand has the shoe in the pipeline, they should still try to get it to retail.

“I think brands will continue to care [make them], but I think they will revise how many pairs they make,” Powell said. “If I’m a brand, I have to put some shoes on the market and see how they work. But if I expected” x “two weeks ago, it’s a lot less today.”

Regardless of whether there is a ban or not, Hartner does not believe that it prevents brands from going beyond the technical scope.

“It would add some to their plans, how many they sell, how many they forecast and plan,” said Hartner. “But I don’t think it will stop them from producing them.”

Genie Beaver, owner of West Stride in Atlanta, isn’t so sure.

“There are things in the pipeline, so I’m sure there are shoes that go through as they are,” Beaver said. “However, if they are banned, it will likely affect shoe design in the long run. [Runners] like to see technology and innovation in shoes. I feel that a ban would put the Kibosh on some other really cool things that happen out there, from Nike and other brands. I would hate to see it all come to an end. “

Even though brands may be adversely affected by a ban, shopkeepers do not believe they will harm them.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, which is currently on the market, costs $ 250, and the Hoka One One Carbon X is not that far behind at $ 180. Given the increased price of high-tech shoes, it can be assumed that other companies’ models will be in the same stadium. For this reason, they are not the most frequently bought looks in the specialist trade and not the stores where most of the items are offered.

Hartner admitted that the Nike Vaporfly shoes only make up 5% or 10% of what he orders from Nike.

“When they go away, we just put those dollars in different shoes,” said Hartner.

