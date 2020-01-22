advertisement

WWE Superstar Carmella is the moon-walking, trash-speaking princess of Staten Island, a figure with an accent, colorful make-up, big hair, colorful jewelry and everything. But the real woman behind the wrestler, Leah Van Dale, is a Massachusetts girl.

Van Dale, the daughter of a former WWF jobber (a perennial loser who the company now calls “enhancement talent”) Paul Van Dale is from Spencer, Massachusetts and is a Dartmouth alum and a former cheerleader of the New England Patriots.

So how did it happen that someone from the Boston Red Sox country represented a completely different – yet equally striking – neighborhood near the New York Yankees? Former Laker Girl Van Dale, who became the first WWE woman in the Bank Ladder Match, led TheWrap through this process.

“When I first invented this Carmella character, I wanted it to come from Boston,” she said to us. “However, Sasha Banks was from Boston, so we had to come up with something else.”

“So (the princess of Staten Island) we made it up,” said the one-time SmackDown women champion. “From that point on I watched religiously” Mob Wives “and” Real Housewives of New Jersey “. Man, I was just looking for so many characters -” The Sopranos “, everything.”

This Italian-American reporter from Central New Jersey can tell you that all of her acting preparations have paid off.

But don’t just take my word: Carmella has evolved from Staten Island, New York TV characters to Staten Island, New York TV characters.

“It’s funny, the Impractical Jokers, Sal and (Brian ‘Q’ Quinn) and they’re obviously from Staten Island. And they say,” Oh my god, do it so well! “And that’s why I feel good.” Carmella , also a star of E! Series “Total Divas” said. “I’m cool, I can convince people from Staten Island that I’m from Staten Island.”

Yes, it’s like Van Dale made her way across the Outerbridge Crossing and straight into our hearts.

Catch Van Dale does her thing on Fridays at 8 / 7c on Fox ‘”SmackDown”.

