advertisement

After 15 years, this indie star delivered both “The Farewell” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”.

Humanistic, life affirming stories don’t sound like a Hollywood business plan, but it has worked for financier Big Beach for the past 15 years. On paper, the partners Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf produce titles that may not appear particularly commercial – but have a knack for finding concepts that are related to the audience.

For 2019, they supported Lulu Wang’s mandarin-language drama “The Farewell” from 2019, which was nominated for the best foreign-language film Golden Globe, as well as the best musical or comedy actress for front runner Awkwafina and Marielle Hellers “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ”, in which Tom Hanks fights for the best supporting actor for his portrayal of Fred Rogers.

advertisement

“We have a very specific taste,” said Turtletaub. “People want to see stories that touch their hearts. It is difficult to define. “

These range from “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012) to “The Purists” (2019), which Billy Porter staged in Boston, to “Sorry for Your Loss” by Facebook Watch with Elizabeth Olsen , It’s a versatile plan, but as a free agent, Big Beach can go where the stories are.

connected

connected

Big Beach now has an LA outpost headed by Daniele Tate Melia (film) and Robin Schwartz (TV) and the old New York production center headed by Leah Holzer (film).

“We have set up different sales outlets, but we can also go anywhere,” said Saraf. “We are not committed to anyone, no network, no business. We tell the artists we work with:” We will record your story where it makes most sense. “

Big Beach supported “The Farewell” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” through both long pregnancies and production. (After taking the film to Sony, they fought to protect Heller’s vision. They agreed to shoot in 35 days, but had to accept filming in Pittsburgh and not in New York to save costs.)

Both played well at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals; A24 picked up “The Farewell” and turned it into a special hit in June ($ 17.7 million domestically) that survived the fall when movie releases were a challenge. Sony has put “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” into the more competitive autumn corridor, which has so far brought in a remarkable $ 56.7 million.

Casi Moss

Saraf first learned about Lulu Wang’s story in the weekly public radio series “This American Life” and asked his staff to watch it. “We all thought,” This is an incredible story, “said Melia.” The characters are so rich, you could work them out, and you could hear Lulu’s sense of humor. “

Saraf learned from “This American Life” producer Ira Glass that Wang retained film rights to her story. “She always knew that this was going to be a film,” said Saraf, who met with Wang and agreed to work with her and producer Chris Weitz, who had not yet raised funding.

Continue reading: How Lulu Wang dramatized her true family history

At studio meetings, managers hired Wang as a romantic comedy director based on their first feature film, “Posthumous,” and asked them to add more English-speaking characters like an American friend. “That’s why she went to” This American Life “and told her story in her own way,” said Melia. “It was a proof of concept.”

The film was very well received by the Sundance rental companies. “But even those who were passionate about it were nervous about the foreign language,” said Saraf. “In more traditional studios, output deals were affected when they were 50% non-English. The TV just doesn’t take it. But A24 was passionate from the start. “

A24 understood that after Netflix, more viewers around the world were used to subtitles and stuck to cinemas, scheduled home entertainment to be released in November, and broke through Chinese bureaucracy to book a release there. “The” Farewell “story works on a very universal level,” said Saraf. “You don’t feel like you’re watching a foreign-language film while the language of history takes over.”

It took seven years for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to emerge when producer Youree Henley (“The Lighthouse”) brought Big Beach the screenplay of Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It featured Fred Rogers, the children’s host, in a drama about an Esquire journalist based on Tom Junod who interviewed Rogers for a cover story.

“We know that Rogers spoke to children,” said Saraf. “But he has so much to say to everyone. This was clearly expressed in the script that introduced me to Fred Rogers’ radical philosophy. It felt like an important story. “

The main obstacles to the film’s production were Fred Rogers’ legacy, which protects his philosophy, and two competing projects.

“The property’s market approach was not commercialization,” said Saraf. “Rogers didn’t want to sell to children. They feel the need to preserve his legacy as their old show “Daniel Tiger” continues with the Fred Rogers Center for Early Child Development. They say “No” to everything and “No” to us first.

Henley and Saraf held out. “It took years to build trust, go to Pittsburgh, and spend time responding to their thoughts,” said Saraf. “They knew we wanted to make a film that was about Fred Rogers’ philosophy.” It wasn’t a biography. “

Big Beach got the exclusive rights long before filmmaker Morgan Neville came up with the idea of ​​making the Fred Rogers documentary “Don’t You Want To Be My Neighbor?” Saraf and Turtletaub gave him permission to make his film, especially overseas.

Continue reading: Awards Spotlight: How Marielle Heller Made Tom Hanks Fred Rogers – Watch

When Melia was looking for the right filmmaker, she met Marielle Heller, the director of “Diary of a Teenage Girl”, who was the mother of twins who saw “Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood” as the script. She wanted to passionately direct the film without directing it. “She was connected to the material as emotionally as our connection,” said Melia. “Mari was the obvious winner. We had sent her so many scripts, but this was the first time that she could produce anything. “

Heller directed Oscar candidate “Can you ever forgive me?” While developing the Rogers film. “She is wild,” said Turtletaub. “She’ll fight for what she believes in.”

Heller brought in Walt Disney for Tom Hanks for the TV host who previously shared the film after playing another icon. He agreed to read it if she was involved – if they were willing to wait a year. Heller also cast Matthew Rhys as the journalist estranged from his father (Chris Cooper).

Next Up: Big Beach supports new projects by Wang (Alexander Weinstein’s “Children of the New World”) and Heller, as well as a number of other film and television directors, including Natalie Portman. “We can do it our way and take risks and support filmmakers,” said Melia. “We take risks and do everything we can.”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement