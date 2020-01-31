advertisement

It’s been six years since I saved it from the garbage mountain in the middle of the night.

The big, chunky suitcase is an envelope that can be closed with a zipper all around and opens into what my mother called her “hanging bag”, short victim of a brutal garage.

George and I had parked it on the roadside in piles of unnecessary things and were waiting for garbage collection the next morning. But I went to bed with memories packed in my suitcase. I had visions of mom opening it to reveal a gift. The most valuable thing was the childhood potato masher that she brought with her on her trip to take care of me after my mastectomy.

I could hear my mother’s voice.

“It’s the one with the silver ribbon,” she called to George when we picked her up at the airport. “See? Here comes the carousel.”

The man who my mother called “the best son-in-law in the world” happily lifted the bag onto a luggage cart and noticed that she had to spend her whole life in it. These words repeated in my head as I got out of bed at 3:30 in the morning.

I quietly slipped out of the back door and my flashlight cut into the dark as I raced for the curb. My stomach was tense with concern that someone had already taken the pouch. I turned my light on the pile and there it was. Relieved, I dragged it up the long driveway – it was done long before wheels on luggage became fashionable – opened the garage and pushed it back onto a shelf where it stopped.

When I stand here this morning and look at it, I realize that I am no closer to separating from my hanging bag than I was six years ago at night. It has now survived both my mother and my husband. Still, it carries her memories to me with graceful ease.

“What are you going to keep in there?” George asked me when I told him I had saved the bag.

Apparently I keep a piece of my heart here.

