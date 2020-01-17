advertisement

Theo Pinson was a sociable and committed personality when he played in North Carolina (2015-18). He was also versatile, worked hard, and was a defensive force that played a key role in the 2017 NCAA championship.

During his senior season, Pinson scored an average of 10.3 points per game. He was fifth best in his team and the best in his career. But he was never known as an artful goal scorer, especially when it came to falling jump shots. The 6-5 wing was particularly idiotic from the 3-point range, which prompted UNC fans to cheerfully cheer on his brands and hold their collective breath when he let go.

Of the least accurate bombings in Roy Williams’ first 16 seasons at Chapel Hill, Pinson achieved two of the lowest annual conversion rates.

But now he runs the risk of being quietly eclipsed or pressured by three members of this year’s squad. This is the worst 3-point shooting range during William’s tenure almost halfway through the season.

Pioneers (a dubious distinction) are Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce, two transfers from Charleston Southern and William & Mary that were used to fill gaps in the squad.

Keeling scored 429 career 3 points for the Buccaneers in a .352 clip. Pierce hit .345 from beyond the arch for the tribe. But at the moment they are at .190 for Keeling and .225 for Pierce.

This would not be so important if the 20’s heels worked efficiently elsewhere on the offensive or had other aces shooters. But what about injuries and the aftermath of early departures, the usual Williams offensive Juggernaut was 10th in punishment in the ACC for losing to Clemson, averaging 70.7 points per game.

Grad transfer and holdover guard Andrew Platek, another inaccurate long-range shooter who has been commissioned, has taken approximately a third of Carolina’s threes and implemented a cumulative value of 0.217 (20-92) percent. In the UNC 1-4 ACC start, the three wings were a combined 4-20. That’s a problem.

Career Reserve Brandon Robinson became a starter in 2020 as a senior and appeared as a perimeter threat. Fortunately, the Georgian-born had already scored almost as many 3-point goals (30-86, .349) in 16 games as in his first three years together (39-103, .379).

The historic loss to Clemson Robinson last weekend was 5:13 with 3 points and scored the best 27 points in his career. The rest of the squad was 1-10 from the bonus sphere. The trio of teammates listed in the table below missed all eight of them.

THEOCRACY

Worst 3-point accuracy of the season from UNC player Under Roy Williams

(2020 through January 11, at least one attempt per game)

3%

player

year

3-3A

games

minutes

% FGA3

.190

Christian Keeling

2020

4-21

16 of 16

267

.236

207

Larry Drew II

2011

6-29

21 (left)

479

337

208

Leslie McDonald

2010

11-53

34 of 37

350

.390

.222

J. P. Toyoto

2014

8-36

34 of 34

975

.136

.225

Justin Pierce

2020

9-40

16 of 16

306

444

.226

Andrew Platek

2020

7-31

14 of 16

259

.500

.226

Theo Pinson

2018

12-53

37 of 37

1100

.193

.237

Theo Pinson

2017

9-38

21 out of 40

500

.336

.244

Marcus Ginyard

2006

10-41

31 of 31

581

.238

