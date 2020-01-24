advertisement

Manchester United fans need not say that the team is in trouble. The thousands who left Old Trafford early during the 0-2 home loss to Burnley on Wednesday made this clear.

The defeat is the second in a row in United’s Premier League – the first time since last April – and means that the company has won only twice in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the team’s performance was not up to date. In view of the overall result since taking office, questions are asked to what extent these defeats can still be accepted as minor obstacles on the way to a more promising future.

United has had some difficult days since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. But how does the current malaise affect these lazy moments under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho? And are there any signs of progress at Solskjaer?

OLE IS ON THE BIKE, BUT THE HAND BRAKE IS ON

Nobody can deny the influence Solskjaer had as an interim manager. He picked up the darkness around Mourinho’s last days and led United 14 wins and two exhausted 17 Matches, gates 39 Only goals and goals 13, That is a win rate of 82 Percent.

United also took 32 Points from 12 League games that represent a manager’s best result in their first game 12 Play in competition with a single club.

Everyone at Old Trafford was so excited that Solskjaer was entrusted with the job on March 28, since everything got pretty pissed off.

United played from March 10 last year through January 23 this year 48 won games 18, drawn 12 and lost 18and gives him a win rate of 37.5 Percent. It shot 62 Goals and conceded 58,

United lost more games in the Premier League (12) when it won (11) since Solskjaer took office – a really damn statistic in a time of worrying numbers. In these times, eight Teams earned more points than United (42), while Liverpool leaders have almost doubled (85), although three games were played less.

THE WORST AFTER ENERGY SEASON STILL

United is fifth and somehow just six points behind the first four, but that shouldn’t give the fans any comfort.

A return from 34 Points from 24 is the lowest since 1989-1990 (25 Points) when it finished 13th. It has six Points less after the same number of games as under David Moyes in 2013-14 and Louis van Gaal in 2015-16.

This means that Solskjaer has the worst point ratio per game (1.64) than any of the other three permanent managers in the post-Fergie era, with Mourinho on 1.89. Van Gaal on 1.79 and Moyes on 1.68,

Solskjaer won in all competitions 49.2 Percent of games as a United manager, which is the worst odds ever in the Old Trafford game Dave Sexton (40.3) between August 1977 and April 1981.

A sign of hope?

It may not seem credible given the team’s offensive performance against Burnley, but Solskjaer has a more offensive ethos than his predecessors.

United averaged under the former striker 14.8 Shots per game in the league, which corresponds to an expected goal rating of 1.71 per game. Both numbers are higher than under Moyes, Van Gaal or Mourinho.

Wherever Solskjær United goes down, he takes his risk. His shot conversion rate of 10.8 Percent is the lowest since Ferguson’s departure, and it means it’s an average 1.6 League goals per game, with only Van Gaal coping poorly (1.46).

United’s 36 League goals this season are the sixth highest number in the competition while its 10.1 Percent shot conversion rate brings them to a low 14th, It also just converted 38.5 Percent of certified big chances, that is 10th Best in the league.

If you consider it, it is third for complete recordings (357) fifth for expected goals (40,25) and fifth for creating great opportunities (52), which underlines the problem: Solskjærs United is simply not clinical enough.

In other words, a relentless striker is needed to make the decision to leave Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without signing a change.

