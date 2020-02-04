advertisement

As society progressed, Thomas de Kluyver felt more comfortable. “I like it when these lines of masculinity and femininity blur,” he says, reflecting his own self-expression through cosmetics. “I’m wearing a really masculine outfit and I’ve carried the Gucci” Zumi “ladies handbag all over the place. I wear nail polish every day, sometimes a little blush on my cheeks … little things that make me feel good. I love this makeup “It’s almost like a fashion accessory and an extension of a person. When I was growing up in Perth, it was difficult, we had to work hard and be brave enough to express ourselves.”

De Kluyver learned his craft while putting on make-up for his friends when they went to parties and raves in his hometown. “Good old days!” He says with a laugh.

He is the master of withdrawn self-expression and is at the forefront of a change that is going through the beauty industry.

“I think the way we change our looks has changed a lot in recent years, from using makeup as a mask or wearing it because society expects us to do it in a certain way and Wear wise to a new level of self-expression and freedom in makeup that are celebrated more than ever. ”

De Kluyver’s openness and raw, expressive art may have caught the attention of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. “I was on my way to JFK in New York a little over a year ago, and my agent called me. He said: ‘Alessandro Michele would like to meet you. ‘I thought,’ Wait, what? ‘ Like a dream comes true. ”

He immediately changed his flight. “For me, what Gucci is doing is so exciting and something that I can relate to, and Alessandro also loves makeup. I got back to LA at about 3 a.m., went to bed for two hours, got up and had breakfast with Alessandro at Chateau Marmont. “De Kluyver said they talked about work processes and quickly found common ground.

“I draw a lot, do a lot of research and approach my work in a similar way to a designer. Even if some elements seem simple, everything I do is very thoughtful. “For him, it’s very important to celebrate individuality, as he says:“ It’s about creating looks that are based on the individual personalities of the model, but also about looking back at my archive. So much of my work focuses on identity and gender, and makeup is used as a form of self. ”

Both the ride and the pace were fast for de Kluyver, who is 33, last year, but he describes the Gucci team “like a family” and says the days never feel because of what they’re creating long on. “We work up to five days in a row during the shooting. They are intense, but we create this incredible mood – the makeup room is so much fun and there is so much laughter and music. They are incredible sets like movie sets, and you are responsible for the makeup of sometimes up to 100 people. ”

Thomas de Kluyver. Image: delivered.

At Gucci’s show last season, he had a team of 52 people working for him. “It’s the real deal,” says de Kluyver. “I feel so humble, even though I end up being an artist and see my work that way.” He also likes working with the 58 colors that Gucci recently launched that are being shown in a campaign for three new lipstick collections with Surfbort’s Dani Miller.

De Kluyver has been campaigning for a new make-up for years and admits that this played a role in his rise.

“It was a kind of my mantra: doing makeup to express yourself instead of hiding behind it,” he says. “I’ve always done looks that are fairly free, and I love it when people wear makeup in a positive way, whether it’s makeup or a whole face covered in colors.”

He says that “traditional rules like a full face foundation” or “the need to wear mas-cara every day” are changing. “Now it’s about using makeup the way you want it. Sometimes I just get an eyeliner and put it on, or sometimes I do full glamor, eyelashes, everything, old Hollywood makeup. Me I’m so inspired by people and I always want the person I’m working on to have the look. I want them to feel like they’re wearing it, not them. ”

However, De Kluyver is not on a crusade: he does what he believes will look beautiful on someone’s face. “I always want there to be beauty, and even if someone puts color in someone’s eyes, there is something in my work that people can resonate with, because there is also that softness.”

He loves a mix of masculine and feminine that blurs gender, especially “something that fits between the two,” and shows that he taught himself from the start by trying to look at his own face. “When I was young, I put on a lot of makeup when I was clubbing. We used to be at BoomBox in London and I really wore hardcore makeup. I remember meeting Pat McGrath in a club and grabbing my face and saying that she loves my makeup. ”

De Kluyver has been based in the UK for 13 years, but says his connection to Australia remains strong. “My father and my grandparents, with whom I grew up, are Dutch, my mother is Australian. I have always had such a great connection to Europe because of my family, but I have felt so Australian since I lived there.” I am so patriotic. ”

De Kluyver’s mother is a theater director and his father is a political doctor who teaches at a London university – he is close to them and his siblings, including four half-brothers and sisters. “They live everywhere, but they are very proud of me, especially my mother, because she is such a creative person. My family is very liberal. They have a really diverse group of friends, so I grew up with a lot of different people like artists, musicians and writers. ”

Although self-taught, Rebecca Williams from Becca Cosmetics, also from Perth, was a great inspiration. “My mother and Rebecca were good friends in high school and I gained work experience at Becca Cosmetics. She gave me some makeup books, one by François Nars, Makeup Your Mind and Stéphane Marais’ Beauty Flash. I taught myself by copying my friends’ high school makeup into these books.

“Rebecca is so passionate,” says de Kluyver. “I love people like that. It’s such an inspiring thing. I surround myself with people who love what they do and bring that kind of energy. Everyone is there to do the best job they can, and we all do, drive, and drive, trying to do the most exciting things to do something new. ”

In addition to Nars and Marais, his favorite make-up artists also include Serge Lutens and Inge Grognard.

De Kluyver’s first book, All I Want To Be, was published by Idea in 2019 and shows looks like faces that are almost naked and accented with extreme colors, epic eyeliner and a hint of lipstick. His work is disrespectful, fresh, cheeky and modern.

His focus remains Gucci for the time being. “It is really exciting to bring products to the market that I have worked with Alessandro on. It is always very important to continue my work no matter what the season.

“I look back and see moments that were brilliant, but you can’t keep repeating yourself, so I’m looking at more innovative ways of applying makeup and ingredients. Working with Gucci Beauty and her cosmetology scientists is a whole side of the industry and business that I was not exposed to before. There are many new challenges and my current goal is to master all of that. I had a great year. ”

