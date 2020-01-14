advertisement

If you want to buy the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can buy, you can spend between $ 350 and $ 400 on Sony or Bose headphones. Trust us when we tell you they are great. But if you want headphones that cost a small fraction of that price while still providing solid noise cancellation, impressive sound quality and no less than 30 hours of battery life, be sure to check out the Mpow H19 IPO active noise canceling headphones while having a discount coupon on site that lowers them to only $ 24.99.

Here is some important information from the product page:

DIP YOURSELF INTO MUSIC WORLD: Mpow H19 IPO Active Noise Canceling Headphones reduces ambient noise, makes you sharp and soothes. No matter if you are in a busy street, busy subway or bus, airplane cabin with roaring engine, you can immerse yourself in the music world without noise with the help of Mpow ANC Bluetooth headphones. The noise canceling function can work well, both in wire and in wireless mode.

BT 5.0 BETTER CONNECTION & CVC8.0 CLEAR CALLS: Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 technology promises a faster and more stable connection to your Bluetooth devices, wider compatibility. Mpow H19 IPO active noise-canceling headphones are designed with CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone, making you clearer and better heard, making it easier for you to communicate with others.

LIGHTWEIGHT & COMFORTABLE WEAR: Mpow lightweight active noise canceling headphones weigh only 240 grams, you will not be bothered by your ears. Soft memory-protein earplugs, ergonomically designed 90 ° rotating ear cups and adjustable headband adjust to your head shape for a seamless fit. Foldable design with a carrying case makes traveling with your headphones easier.

30HRS PALYTIME & FAST CHARGING: Enjoy up to 30 hours of non-stop playing time in Bluetooth mode. You do not have to worry about the power shortage problem on the long journey. And when you are in a hurry, charge the H19 IPO active noise canceling headphones for 10 minutes and get 2 hours of play time. Note: switch ANC off to prevent power consumption if no headphones are used.

40 MM TUNED SOUND DRIVERS: The Mpow H19 IPO active noise canceling over-ear headphones designed with double 40 mm drivers with large aperture, give you clear, powerful bass and quiet for an impressive immersive sound quality that helps you enjoy your music better. Our goal is to provide customers with better sound quality.

