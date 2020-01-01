advertisement

It has to do with the scene on Titan where Doctor Strange stopped to gaze through time. He used the Time Stone to look at more than 14 million possible results for the upcoming battle, and found a rather disturbing answer: only one of them would result in victory, and the only way the Avengers would prevail over Thanos sacrifices. Endgame, of course, explained what those sacrifices should be, but it didn’t give Doctor Strange enough meaningful scenes. The sequel to his original story, scheduled for a release in 2021, could solve all of that.

In the months prior to Endgame, Doctor Strange’s prediction appeared again and again in fan theories because many fans believed that Strange would influence the past to pave the way for that one future in which they had a chance to win. At the time, we did not know that time travel in the MCU would be treated differently. Changing the past in the MCU does not change the future, which happens in films like Back to the Future. Instead, changes would generate a different timeline, where the future could unfold differently. That is why Strange could not have restored the past so that they could win in the future.

This does not change the fact that Strange has spent a lot of time peering through time while sitting on Titan. What had been just a few moments for the Avengers and Guardians who were planning to handle the incoming Thanos may have been thousands of years for Strange, who could have used the Time Stone to see as many futures as possible while at the same time primarily coordinate forces.

This brings us to a brand new fantasy theory that actually inspired mine. In a deleted message on Reddit, user gunnersawus said that Mutliverse of Madness has already happened – this is this person’s claim:

So, playing again late yesterday and something that Professor Hulk said made me think. “If you go back to the past, it becomes your future.” Almost the entire team eventually went back to different places, even Tony and Cap, to the army base as soon as they split off from Ant-Man. So from one timeline you have;

Tony and Cap

Ant-Man and Hulk

Clint (Nat won’t make it)

Thor and Rocket

Nebula and Rhodey

All have different timelines, go to different past and if what Hulk said is true MUST have a different future. All those different versions must cause “madness.”

This ignores all test journeys by ant and Clint and the return of the cap with stones, but that could have created even more.

I do not agree with that interpretation. The characters do not get different timelines. The past becomes their future, followed by the present (2023), which is their new future. But what they do in the past will inevitably produce different timelines or realities. For example, Tony, Steve and Scott let Loki 2012 escape, creating a different future for Loki, and a new timeline. Similarly, the presence of Nebula in 2014 forces Thanos of that timeline to come to our future where he and all his armies die. That means that in 2014 there is a timeline that does not contain Thanos. Steve also created a different reality with Peggy in the late 1940s.

What really struck me is the title of the fan theory, that Multiverse of Madness has already happened.

I recently explained that the MCU Phase 4 movies and TV series can be split into two different types of stories compared to the new present. After Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU will be present in 2023. As a result, many of the Phase 4 titles that introduce new heroes can be prequels, with origin stories and events that took place long before 2023. The remaining films and TV series (think of Spider-Man 3 and Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will slowly advance the storyline as we get closer to 2023 in real life.

An interesting exception is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which can be both a prequel and a follow-up.

Specifically, what the fan theory made me realize is that Marvel could use the film to show us some of the other 14 million futures that Doctor Strange saw. Let’s face it – we all want to see some of the different futures that Strange saw, and given that most of them relate to realities where Thanos won, it would undoubtedly be madness.

Marvel has already confirmed that what is happening in the Loki and WandaVision series will connect to Doctor Strange 2. That means that Strange will somehow communicate with the Loki from 2012 who escaped in Endgame, which is an interesting plot detail. There are also rumors that the Doctor Strange sequel could introduce certain X-Men, including Deadpool and Wolverine, which also sounds pretty exciting.

Now I am not saying that everything happens in Multiverse of Madness in the past, on Titan, while Strange examines different futures. The film must provide new elements that can help build Strange’s story and complete his MCU arc. Let us not forget that Doctor Strange is now missing his main weapon against evil, the Time Stone of the MCU main timeline that was turned into dust early on in Endgame. So we should also see Strange communicating with the future of the endgame in the future. But it would be incredibly satisfying for Marvel to show us some of the madness he saw in all the other futures in which the Avengers didn’t win.

