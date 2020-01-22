advertisement

Matt Russell promotes regenerative agriculture as a way to reduce carbon emissions, and he hopes to push the government to help farmers put it into practice.

One November afternoon, between a rally in Des Moines and a city hall in Knoxville, Joe Biden visited Coyote Run Farm in Lacona, Iowa. Biden and his team arrived in two S.U.V.s. Jill Biden, the former second lady, was with him, as was Tom Vilsack, the former Secretary of Agriculture and Governor of Iowa, and Christie Vilsack, his wife. The Vilsacks, in a modest fanfare, had endorsed Biden that morning. Their host at Coyote Run was Matt Russell, the co-owner of the farm, which occupies 110 acres of rolling hills near White Breast Creek. As they walked in the field, around twenty reporters who had responded to an invitation by e-mail from the Biden campaign crowded around them, photographers and cameramen shot films, reporters noting notes random, everyone except Russell taking a careful step to avoid the cow dung. A farmer, a campaign and the press – as cliché as it happens in Iowa. The group stopped to look over a red barn on the property, just below the main farm. “How old is the barn?” Biden asked Russell. Banalities. But that was the question Russell was waiting for. He had a ready answer. There, in front of a former vice president, second lady, and the most powerful political couple in the state of Iowa, he delivered an entire speech.

Russell is an advocate of a buzzing, climate-conscious farming practice known collectively in some circles as regenerative farming, which promises to significantly reduce carbon emissions from farming, and even to extract carbon from the atmosphere. Russell wants the government to start paying farmers to implement these practices, and farmers to start looking at environmental services as one more product they can grow. The barn was his barn, but also his metaphor. “There are five draft horse stalls in this barn,” he said, and gestured inside, where one of his dogs was nimbly jumping on hay bales. “In the mid-thirties, the former owners bet that the future of farming was horses and harnesses. And we know that the future of agriculture in the 1930s was that of tractors and hybrids and petrochemicals. And we are at exactly the same time. “

Russell is a fifth generation farmer from Iowa, but like his father before him, farming was something he left behind and returned to adulthood. After graduating from high school, he considered becoming a Catholic priest, but instead found himself in agricultural politics. He worked for many years at the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University and as an advisor to the Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration. He now works as executive director of the Iowa Interfaith Power & Light, a subsidiary of the national nonprofit association which advocates for action against climate change. Russell and her husband Patrick Standley bought Coyote Run fifteen years ago. Standley was a zoo keeper. He took care of the big cats – Siberian tigers, African lions, snow leopards – at the Blank Park zoo in Des Moines, until 2006, when he left to manage Coyote Run full time. “We are truly typical of the American farm family,” Russell, forty-nine, told me earlier this month when I stopped on the farm again. “Farm income and non-farm income. It is absolutely prescriptive. “

Coyote Run doesn’t look like what you would expect when you think of an Iowa farm. There are the hills, plus the trees, a few ponds and no corn or soybeans on site. Russell and Standley used to raise livestock, chickens, and some vegetables, but this only affects cows, as well as various efforts to implement regenerative practices such as crop cover, pasture in rotation and management of unproductive land so that it returns to grassland or wetland. They sell their products to restaurants and beef to families in the area. When I arrived, Russell had just returned from a few morning meetings at Des Moines. He kept me waiting in his kitchen while he changed into “city pants”. The house, like the farm, is a work in progress, with unfinished walls and exposed beams. On the stove was a bar of chocolate chip cookies that Standley had baked. The windows above overlooked the pale winter fields.

Last year, in addition to Biden, Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris made campaign stops at Coyote Run. Russell says more than half a dozen other 2020 candidates or their campaigns – Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Jay Inslee, Tom Steyer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan – called to speak of agriculture and climate change. The sudden interest in Coyote Run arose from the peculiar economy created by the Iowa caucus process: the supply of candidates in the field, the public demand to see them at campaign stops, exchange rates local and national problems. Over the past 12 months, candidates wishing to discuss the acute effects of climate change have been able to identify the damage caused by the floods that rocked the state last spring. If they wanted to talk about renewable energy, they could visit one of the many wind farms in the state. And if they wanted to talk about agriculture and climate change, they could call Russell. “A lot of people think Iowa caucuses are in February,” said Russell. “But the most interesting and important things happen before that. Caucus night is great for candidates, right? But if you work on the caucus cycle, everything happens before this date. “

Russell wears glasses and, with the patient port of an alleged pastor, he uses the terms “creation” and “environment” interchangeably. A year ago, his friend Robert Leonard, a radio reporter for Knoxville, offered to help him write an editorial on regenerative farming. In February, they published an article in the Kansas City Star that caught the attention of agricultural blogs. A month later, the Times accepted an article from them titled “What Democrats Need to Know to Win in Rural America”. Shortly after, Russell and Leonard heard from O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman. “Beto was the first to really race with it,” said Russell. “He called me and Bob and we had an hour-long session at Des Moines. It was me and Bob and two staff members, and he just picked our brains. The next day Russell said, “He went out and revised his climate plan. He said, “I’m in Iowa, and I’ve talked to farmers, and I’m making these changes.” He said, among other things, that we have to pay farmers for environmental services, especially climate change. “

