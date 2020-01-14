advertisement

After years of immigrant threats to the American economy, the Trump administration is reducing immigration to the United States, and this is not just illegal immigration – legal immigration is rapidly declining.

However, as the U.S. desperately demands more people, U.S.-born Americans also pay the price.

According to the latest census bureau population estimates, annual international net immigration has dropped to 595,348. This is a decrease of more than 43 percent compared to 2016 and the weakest rate of the decade.

Much of the country’s immigration focus is on the southern border, and the number of Mexicans who immigrate to the U.S. each year has actually decreased since 2016. Immigration has also decreased from many other countries. After immigration from China increased steadily between 2009 and 2016, Chinese immigration also slowed. Indian immigrants follow a similar pattern.

The slowdown in legal immigration is no accident – it is the result of tightened federal policy decisions. Since President Trump took office, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increased paperwork and the number of interviews required for student visas and work permits. USCIS has an unprecedented backlog of unchecked immigration applications because it has lost more staff for this workload. And the rejection rates for the most popular work visa have doubled.

The policy changes that cause the slowdown are too numerous – the migration policy project produced a 40-page report listing all of them. Suffice it to say that the current government is hostile to all immigrants regardless of their legal status.

In February 2018, USCIS changed its mission statement to put the “protection of the Americans” in the foreground. The loss of potential immigrants, however, harms Americans born in the United States because it harms all of us – our economy.

Economies grow through specialization and division of labor, which is more likely when the number of those involved in the economy increases. More people simply mean more people who offer innovative products and services that benefit society. And historically, immigrants are the greatest innovators among us.

This principle of “the more the better” may sound simple, but it has a strong impact. For example, a general argument against immigration is that more immigrants mean more competition for jobs, which leads to higher unemployment and lower wages. But this is an incredibly short-sighted perspective without much evidence. Immigrants are both creators and consumers, which means that they increase both the supply and demand for goods, services and labor, and boost the economy. A growing economy creates more employment opportunities and increases wages. One study after the other shows that the positive force of economic growth for local workers outweighs the negative pressure of labor competition.

And our economy needs immigrants more than ever. For almost two years now, the number of job vacancies in America has been higher than the number of job seekers. This is a sign that companies across the country are ready to grow but are unable to find people to drive this growth. In other words, the economy would run even better if we only had more people.

This need will only grow over time. America is aging rapidly with fewer births and retiring baby boomers. This means a slowdown in productivity that poses a variety of economic threats.

This is where immigrants come into play, regardless of whether they are low-skilled or highly skilled workers. Most people agree that the admission of better educated immigrants benefits the economy. Right now you are right – given our shortage of skilled workers in areas such as medicine and technology.

America is also desperate for disadvantaged immigrants. The number of vacancies in numerous low-skilled jobs has tripled since 2010 and is projected to grow many times faster than other jobs over the next few years. Employers have had difficulty filling this type of position since the Great Recession, as many US-born Americans have never returned to areas with lower qualifications. Therefore, employers have relied on migrant workers to fill the gaps.

Low income and rural areas could benefit most from it. A study by Ball State University found that immigrants make a significant contribution to stabilizing population loss and economic decline in rural Indiana counties. In particular, this means that it may be Trump territory where immigrants can make the biggest difference to American communities.

The President may say that “our country is full,” but this idea ignores the pressure that business is facing and sets an upper limit for the possibilities of the American economy. Strong economic leadership by the Trump administration would recognize the virtue of the USCIS mission statement before 2018 that America is indeed “a nation of immigrants”. As it turns out, that’s a really good thing.

John Kristof is an Indianapolis-based financial analyst and employee for Young Voices. Follow him on Twitter @jmkristof.

