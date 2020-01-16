advertisement

One of the hippest music venues in Long Beach is turning 20 this month and is celebrating its birthday with a weekend full of music that includes Mariachis and a punk legend.

Alex’s Bar will celebrate two decades in the concert business with a concert on January 24th that includes San Pedro’s own punk legends Mike Watt and The Secondmen, and Mariachi El Bronx, the Mariachi side project of LA’s punk band The Bronx, and indie. Rocker Nina Diaz.

advertisement

On January 25th, The Bronx will return with a more straight forward punk show along with punk and garage rockers The Creepy Creeps and the San Diego band The Schizophonics.

The bar on East Anaheim Street opened on January 27, 2000 and has since become one of the busiest venues for live music with four weekly concerts in genres like punk, ska, roots, indie, reggae, latin and rock.

Acts such as “Offspring”, “Black Flag”, “Eagles of Death Metal”, “John Doe of X” and “Foxboro Hot Tubs”, a side project of Green Day, are performed.

If you go

When: 8 p.m. January 24 and 25

Where: Alex ‘Bar, 2913 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Costs: $ 25 a night, only 21 and older.

Information: alexsbar.com

advertisement