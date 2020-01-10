advertisement

Commercial airline pilots flying out of Tehran airport know a simple rule, says Ross Aimer, a former United Airlines captain who has flown there.

You don’t turn right, because that leads you to the Alborz mountain range. Ukraine International Airlines flight that landed shortly after takeoff Wednesday departed right.

This twist, among other evidence, suggests that the crew knew something had gone terribly wrong. The ensuing crash killed everyone on board, including at least 63 Canadians and 75 other people heading to the country. And now numerous Western authorities, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, say they believe a surface-to-air missile was the cause.

How does a surface-to-air missile system work?

Most systems are automated and radar based. The radar sends a signal and receives a return from something flying. A computer system processes what the pin has – considering things like speed, travel direction and takeoff, among other factors – and then someone in the field reviews the results to see if the object is a fighter jet, a commercial plane. or something else.

“It’s not an exact match and depending on the system, there is a greater or lesser degree of actual interpretation of the information. So you get something that is not always 100 percent accurate,” says defense analyst David Perry from Canadian Institute of Global Affairs.

Perry says the weapons systems Iranians use are a mix of current Russian technology and some devices that are much older.

How would a surface-to-air missile system burn on a commercial plane?

These surface-to-air missiles, or SAMs, systems typically have three states: “Narrow Weapons,” meaning a crew fires when it is confirmed that the target is hostile; “Weapons possession”, which restricts shooting in self-defense or by a specific order; and “no weapons,” which, as the name suggests, allows for unlimited shooting.

A local crew may, in error, set the system to “free” status. It could have been automatically shut down on the Ukrainian plane when the plane entered the missile surveillance zone and fired, retired Canadian Lieutenant General D. Michael Day said.

What would airplane pilots have seen or heard?

Aimer, the former pilot, said some planes have warnings that warn pilots of a missile threat, and some planes – such as Air Force One or those flown by the Israeli airline El Al – would have countermeasures designed to help plan to avoid a missile attack. But most civilian aircraft have no warning signs and no such threat to which most commercial pilots are trained.

“There is nothing real … any pilot can do to avoid an incoming surface-to-air missile. Just hit it and you’re done,” said Aimer, now CEO of California-based Apert Consulting.

Is this what happened here?

Iranian air defense is likely to be linked to the civil aviation system, meaning gun crews would likely have known that a plane had just been taken off the airport, said James Fergusson, deputy director of the Center for Defense Studies and Security at the University of Manitoba.

The day said Iran would likely have its own civilian planes flying around the area, especially so close to Tehran’s airport.

But Day said if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were willing to suggest that the cause was an Iranian missile, the intelligence had to be airtight and unequivocal.

“Apparently, that means there is some kind of electronic evidence that the Iranian air defense system identified, bought and deployed the plane,” he said.

Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst with Teal Group in the Washington, D.C., area, said an unrestricted or over-active air defense system looks like one of the most likely causes for the crash because “planes just don’t do it.”

“Uncontrolled turbulent failures”, when an engine explodes as it rotates and the parts that accumulate out of the box are unheard of. One caused the death of a passenger in a Boeing 737-700 on Southwest Airlines in 2018. But such an event would not result in the wreckage seen in photos and videos from the collision site, he said.

“The technical problems don’t look like that. It exploded,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

“Uncontrolled turbine failures don’t explode. Yeah, bad things happen, things get shot behind, they can break down wires and control lines and do terrible things. But just blow up? No.”

Iran has denied a missile was the cause of the collision. Its civil aviation authority on Thursday called the theory “scientifically impossible”.

What kind of evidence would investigators require to confirm the cause?

The first step would be to look at the debris of the plane and the deceased passenger and crew debris from a rocket attack, kerosene if the fuel tanks caught fire, and bushes to see if the parts came from a rocket or an engine, Aimer said. He said investigators also break down information from airplane flight data and voice recorders.

Iran conducts the investigation under the rules set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, as the site where the crash occurred.

Iran may give the registrant elsewhere, perhaps France or Canada, the expertise to do the job, though not the United States because of ongoing tensions.

The Transportation Security Board of Canada said in a statement Thursday that it had accepted Iran’s invitation to be part of the collision probe, and investigators are making adjustments to visit the site.

Aimer said the collision site and its evidence appear to have been contaminated by the displaced waste without being properly catalyzed for its location in the waste field, leaving investigators at a disadvantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

– with files by Christopher Reynolds

Lee Berthiaume and Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

