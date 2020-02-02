advertisement

A former alcoholic who drank a liter of vodka a day works to help others after 11 years of sobriety.

In 2008, Jas Rai was caught drinking for the third time after facing a forgotten addiction, and quickly flew away, drinking more to manage the guilt he felt.

advertisement

He saw his family life fall apart and left his home after becoming increasingly dependent on alcohol until he woke up one morning and decided that things had to change.

“I realized that it was enough and that I had to do something,” he said.

Seeking help, Jas found a group in Nottingham that spoke to people in the BME communities where he found comfort.

Today he is a new man – helping others in a similar position.

He started a support group in North Evington, Leicester for other members of the Sikh community.

Jas Rai, 49, who has struggled with added alcohol for a number of years now uses his story to help others.

“It’s like living a dream to see how far I’ve come – I have to pinch myself daily,” said Jas.

In the years leading up to his third arrest, Jas had had a drinking problem that he and his family had kept secret, but that was the point he said he had “tipped”.

“My wife fired me, she had a lot to do,” he said.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

As an active member of the Sikh community, Jas de Derby said that he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” for what he had done and isolated himself for fear of being ostracized by his community.

“I was actually a normal and functional person, I worked at Rolls Royce in Nottingham and I still had my family, but I felt a lot of self-pity and I felt in myself”, he declares.

The guilt only aggravated his problem.

At the height of his alcohol problem, Jas said he drank a liter of vodka a day until he woke up one morning and knew he had to make some changes in his life.

“It is cultural identification and empathy that make the difference.”

When Jas finally found the strength to ask for help, he started to participate in a support group called BAC-IN in Nottingham that caters to ethnic minorities.

“It is this cultural identification and empathy that makes the difference.

“It was difficult to explain why I had to avoid certain family or community events to people who did not understand the cultural context.

“I had to protect myself from certain environments like weddings or going out with boys because it wasn’t macho if you weren’t drinking,” he said.

Although he was riddled with shame and guilt, Jas was grateful for the reaction from the Sikh community.

“I was really lucky – the people in the temple really encouraged me and I was shown a lot of love,” he said.

When he felt ready, Jas told his story to the temple congregation.

“I remember this day so well that it was so difficult but it was the best thing I did,” he said.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Jas changed his life, rebuilt his relationships, and was encouraged by a friend to appear on the Sikh channel to share his story.

Now he hosts his own show and travels the country to help other members of the Punjabi-Sikh community who are in the same situation as him.

“I know there are many people who are struggling in our community but many are suffering in silence,” he said.

“It’s the same as any other culture, but in our own people people don’t like to talk about it.”

This is why Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings are held weekly at Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara at East Park Road as part of the Sikh Recovery Network.

“You would be surprised at the people who come and feel safe to share their stories – it’s a wide range of ages, including men and women,” added Jas.

“The Gurdwara have been incredible for providing space for meetings.

“The program is making a real difference for people.”

AA meetings will be held every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guru Tegh Gurdwara, 106 East Park Road, LE5 ​​4QB.

.

advertisement