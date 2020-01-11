advertisement

Angelina Kariakina had barely slept in the early hours of January 8 when her phone rang. Kariakina is editor-in-chief of Hromadske.TV, Ukraine’s independent online and satellite television station, and before falling asleep, she had coordinated Hromadske’s coverage of Iranian missile strikes against American air bases. Now a colleague who was on vacation in a country a few time zones before Ukraine called to say that a Ukrainian passenger plane had crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport. Kariakina stood up and started to report.

Kariakina, who is thirty-four, was in a unique position to relate the story and understand its context. Until very recently, she was married to a Ukrainian citizen of Iranian origin, and lived briefly in Tehran in 2008 and 2009. Her father and a whole community of family friends are pilots.

She called her father first. The accident was reported as an accident – one of the first theories was that an engine caught fire just after takeoff. It would have been the first fatal accident in twenty-seven years of the history of the Ukrainian national carrier, Ukraine International Airlines. Her father immediately questioned the official version. He said that a Boeing 737 he had flown can stay in the air for half an hour with one of its engines on fire, giving pilots enough time for two landing attempts . Kariakina called more – to family friends – and they confirmed her father’s opinion. She also learned that the crew included three experienced pilots. She began to suspect that the plane had been shot down, but felt that Hromadske could not advance this theory until an official source did so. (Iran has since admitted that it accidentally shot down the plane, killing one hundred and seventy-six passengers.)

While waiting for official information about the accident, Kariakina asked a young journalist to go to the international airport outside Kiev to find out about the eleven Ukrainian pilots, crew and passengers in the accident. After the journalist’s return, Kariakina asked her to report on the lives and work of flight attendants in general. Using another editor as an intermediary, the reporter said she had problems with the story. “She said she couldn’t sleep because every time she closed her eyes, she would send her conversations back to the survivors of the crew,” Kariakina told me. “She was upset that I distributed these missions so quickly, without talking about them. My immediate reaction was the outrage that she was so sensitive. And then I thought, maybe I should be indignant with myself “to be insensitive.

For Kariakina and her generation of Ukrainian journalists, the crash is the latest in a long series of tragedies to report: more grief, more corpses and, she fears, more things that will never be known. His experience of living in Iran shows him how difficult it will be to get complete and accurate information about what happened. (Iran initially denied that a missile was responsible for the accident.) Her work experience in Ukraine has shown her all too well how damaging not knowing can be. “I feel like I am living in a country of constant injustice and unanswered questions,” said Kariakina.

She is probably best known for her coverage of the investigation and prosecution for the murder of eighty-two protesters during the 2013-2014 Dignity Revolution in Kiev. Kariakina and her colleague Anastasia Stanko were among the only journalists to interview some of the special forces officers accused of being killed during their pre-trial detention. The investigation lasted more than five years, but, at the end of last year, the five accused in the case were released on personal recognizance. They are now believed to live in separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, and Kariakina fears that she will never have to testify in court.

Kariakina also reported on the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, or MH-17, which was shot down by Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists, killing two hundred and ninety-eight people on board. . As the plane crashed into territory controlled by the separatists, Ukrainian journalists were unable to access the site and had to rely on information from their Western colleagues. This investigation also lasted for years; A criminal trial will finally begin in March, in the Netherlands, where the theft began, and Kariakina and her colleagues will cover it in the hope, she said, that at least one of the recent tragedies will come to an end. his history.

The continuing unveiling of the history of the MH-17 provides a strange echo to the Ukraine Airlines crash; this is one of the reasons why this latest tragedy was painfully easy to absorb. Many people here also remember the fall of a Russian plane over the Black Sea in 2001 – this time it was a Ukrainian missile that got lost during military exercises. As strange as it may seem to most people in most countries here, the possibility that a commercial passenger aircraft was accidentally shot down by a surface-to-air missile is very plausible.

Kariakina thinks that this long chain of apparent terrible luck has created a kind of victim mentality. “People say, ‘Why was MH-17 shot down on our land? Why did Russia attack us? Why was our plane shot down for nothing? “. For a young journalist, this is an unattractive questioning. “I don’t want to spend my life talking about (Vladimir) Putin and the Kremlin. I prefer to direct my gaze inside the country. But it is very difficult to express doubt, to ask difficult questions in the face of so much grief and injustice. It’s like we have to finish mourning first. And so people can always tell you that now is not the time to ask questions. “

The inability to tell complete stories can only worsen this feeling of victimization and the conspiracy that it can happen again. It can also make an entire country feel small – and it doesn’t help when your politics and tragedy look like footnotes or externalities to other countries’ problems. Kariakina reminded me, and perhaps herself, that Ukraine is a large European country – it occupies a much larger area than Germany and a little larger than France, and its population is roughly almost equal to that of Spain – with, among other things, a strong developed aviation industry. Ukraine is home to the Antonov factory, which once produced the world’s largest and most powerful freight aircraft. Kariakina said she would like to report stories about the airport system that look like imperial remains, about the large number of highly trained pilots, like her father, who almost never fly; and in the aviation job market, because Ukraine International Airlines – the only airline that pays its pilots well – has few jobs. But the loss of wealth and dignity is the kind of thing that journalists tend to overlook when all they seem to cover, all the time, are corpses.

