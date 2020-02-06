advertisement

As obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Kathi Aultman went through abortions for years, believing that she was helping women. She can do that, she says, because she doesn’t see the fetus as a living person.

Then one day she read an article comparing the Holocaust to abortion. The Nazis did not regard the Jews and all other people who had exterminated them as human beings.

“My father had been with the group that liberated the first concentration camp in World War II, so I grew up with all these pictures and stories, and when I became a doctor, I couldn’t understand how the German doctors could do what they did did it, ”said Aultman in an interview after speaking at a pro-life event in Toronto last November.

“But when I read this article, I noticed that I was as bad as she was, and the reason why I was able to do what I did without feeling or moral constraint was that I didn’t consider the fetus a human being At that point, I was actually becoming pro-life. “

That was Aultman’s “aha” moment, but before that there was another turning point – three abortions that particularly affected her: one where the woman used abortion as a contraceptive, one that said she “just wanted to kill her”, and one who already had three children and couldn’t afford any more and who cried all the time.

At that point, Aultman, who at one point was the medical director of planned parenting in Jacksonville, Florida, gave up abortion. But she still believed in abortion as a woman’s right until she read the article about the Holocaust. After that, she says, she needed “a lot of prayer and advice” to get over the fact that she had ended so many lives through abortion – including an abortion that she had in her early 20s.

“I didn’t regret until I read this article that compared abortion to the Holocaust and I understood what abortion is, and then I cried and mourned my own abortion,” she says.

Aultman’s life took a sharp turn and she became a passionate advocate for abortion. She is currently an Associate Scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute in Virginia. She has testified before state and convention-related agencies and courts in various real-life matters, supported various prosecutors and the U.S. Department of Justice, and spoken life events for the U.S. Department of Justice in March.

“Abortion doesn’t just kill babies, it hurts women too,” she says, although “the other side always says it’s one of the safest ways.”

Aultman says that after she stopped performing abortions and was in private practice, she often took emergency calls that saw women with complications from abortion, such as bowel or bladder injuries, perforations, life-threatening bleeding, injuries to the Cervix and infection. Some women have permanent reproductive harm that will make them childless in the future.

Then there are the psychological effects that often set in later.

“There is now some data that shows that women who have had an abortion will die much more often in the next 10 years than women who have had no abortion due to suicide, substance abuse, and the like,” she says.

“There are some studies that show some of the emotional complications. There is a so-called post-abortion syndrome that I didn’t know about until I realized I had it, and I used prayer and counseling to deal with it. “

Post-abortion syndrome

Although post-abortion syndrome is not recognized by medical professionals or the American Psychological Association, some anti-abortion advocacy groups continue to claim that there is a link between abortion and mental health problems.

Dr. Priscilla Coleman, an associate professor of human development and family research at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, has devoted much of her research to the psychological consequences of abortion in women.

She said a number of studies, including some of her own, published in respected medical and psychological journals show that the psychological risks of abortion include depression, substance abuse, anxiety disorders, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Theresa Burke, the founder of Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, who offers weekend retreat healing programs in the United States and Canada, and several other countries, says that abortion can have profound psychological effects on a woman.

“When a mother is suddenly and violently separated from her child, there is a natural trauma. She has had an unnatural death event, ”said Burke in an interview with Zenit News.

Aultman says that given what she saw in her practice, “I really feel that no woman can kill her baby and remain intact. My advice is not to have an abortion because you have to live with the emotional consequences. “

She believes abortion should be illegal, but says there have to be a number of support options for women who are pregnant and don’t want the baby to get to this point.

“We still have to feel sorry for women who are pregnant and don’t want a baby, but we have to give them other options. We have to change people’s hearts or they won’t accept it,” she says.

“I think the laws need to be changed. I think abortion needs to be banned. Now I don’t think it will all happen at once, it will probably be incremental, but I think it will have to happen at some point, ”she adds.

“Since we don’t allow parents to kill their children later, why do we allow them to be born preterm?”

With files from NTD Television

