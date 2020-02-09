advertisement

You know, nothing means spontaneous bank burning like a wonderful double summer beater for overtime in Chapel Hill.

However, something like that must be allowed and Dean Wasiolek, known far and wide as Dean Sue, had a very practical answer: she sat on the bench and refused to get out, although the students offered their alcoholic incentives to let you have the bank. Not even the blowtorch threat could stop her butt.

As she explained, there is a time to drink and burn benches, but it wasn’t. Duke has four permits to burn banks annually. If they burn without them, they will be revoked.

So Dean Sue resisted the passions of the moment, the alcohol and even the blowtorch to get this bank for her real destiny: when Duke defeated the UNC in Cameron again.

Here’s what she had to say:

“What I didn’t want is that students get into trouble burning the bank,” Wasiolek told The Chronicle. “It’s not about whether we could have checked it and tried to make it safe, but it’s illegal. It’s against the law. I’m not sure the students understand that. I don’t mean condescendingly, but the law is very clear. “

“I didn’t think it would happen tonight because of the weather. And then I called Duke Police to see if they knew anything and they called me back and said it could be helpful to me the way to find the main quad. “

