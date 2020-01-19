advertisement

Apple TV + combines fiction with truth in its upcoming drama series “Home Before Dark”, produced by Jon M. Chu and based on the real story of the young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak.

Her story is well known – at the age of 13, the 13-year-old founded a local newspaper called Orange Street News in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. She achieved viral fame when she published an exclusive report on a street murder from her home and exhausted the other local newspaper for several hours to become the youngest member of the Society for Professional Journalists and win the Junior Zenger Award for Press Freedom in 2019.

However, Apple TV +, which first appeared on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour on Sunday, found a new perspective to tell Lysiak’s story in a few important ways – by fingering out the emotional details of her relationship with her father and fictional elements played a strategic role, and above all, taking the story of a young girl seriously, regardless of her age.

“After I told the story of the murder, everyone in my city didn’t think I should,” Lysiak told reporters. “Well, not all of them, but there were a lot of people who said I should play with dolls and not report the news.”

The series, which was extended for a second season before its premiere, plays Brooklynn Prince as Hilde, whose last name for the series was changed to Lisko, with Jim Sturgess, the actor from “Across the Universe”, playing her father. Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter also starred.

“I wanted to take Hilde and Brooklynn as seriously as if Benedict Cumberbatch was treated in” Sherlock “or one of these guys in their shows,” said Dana Fox, co-showrunner and executive producer.

“The real part of the story is that Hilde confiscated the local newspaper about a murder, and she was right, and everyone slaughtered her,” Fox went on, going to his hometown, and basically Hilde said, “You may not be Journalist more, but I still am. ” And her sheer love of journalism made him want to be a reporter again.

Fox said that the true story of the fictional narrative gives way when it begins to weave into the plot that Sturgess’ character was involved in the murder years ago and may have helped cover it up.

“We wanted to find something that we could fictionalize and that we had leeway with so it would be super unsettling,” she said. “We wanted Matt and Hilde to work together to solve this crime.”

Joy Gorman Wettels, who is the executive producer on the show, said Apple TV + had proven that it suited her well by considering Lysiak as artistically equal despite her young age.

“Hilde, who was real and should be taken seriously from the first day we met her, was our North Star,” said Gorman Wettels. “Every director we met, every network we went into before we found Apple, which was really our home and was supposed to be our home. That was the test: Do you take Hilde seriously?”

