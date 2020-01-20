advertisement

The fear of going to the dentist is common. Would you be comforted if you knew someone was pulling your teeth out while driving a hoverboard?

How would you know You could lie there, blissfully reassured, and place your trust in a doctor’s hands – and they could take the piss. It’s okay, it’s all about your teeth.

One of these Alaska dentists was found guilty of dozens of charges, including ruthless threats, illegal dentistry, and medical fraud after a video of him driving a hoverboard while pulling a tooth.

Seth Lookhart, the 34-year-old Anchorage dentist, was found guilty on Friday, January 17.

The loading document for the hoverboarding incident read: “Seth Lookhart performed a dental extraction on a sedated patient on a hoverboard, filmed the procedure and distributed the film to people outside his dental practice.”

NBC News reports that Lookhart sent a video of the procedure to eight friends and joked that it was “a new standard of care”. After the tooth is pulled out in the video, the dentist shoots down the corridor before grinning at the camera.

While Lookhart’s lawyer defended him during the trial, he was not afraid to acknowledge the client’s idiotic behavior.

I want you to know that I apologize as a lawyer for what he did on this hoverboard. It is unacceptable and you can be sure that when I agreed to represent him, I looked him in the face and told him what I thought about him, which I thought should be done.

Lookhart’s idiotic hoverboarding wasn’t the only thing that got him into hot water. He was also found guilty of defrauding the Alaska Medicaid program by campaigning for a far more costly sedation of the anesthetic and charging taxpayers $ 10,000 for the procedures.

After five weeks of trial, Anchorage Superior Court judge Michael Wolverton pronounced a guilty verdict that the state’s evidence was “simply overwhelming.” The judge also took note of the dentist’s text conversations, reflecting fears that no one would know that he was behaving dangerously if someone were not there.

Lookhart is sentenced on April 30.

