Confirmation for Houston coach Kelvin Sampson that his program is restoring his country-wide advantage is the fact that the No. 25 Cougars have now been ranked nationally for three consecutive seasons.

Saturday’s upset win in that-No. 16 Wichita State, forcing the Shockers to lose 18 straight strokes in a 13-minute stretch, has put the Cougars (14-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) in the standings for the first time since last poll last season.

Sampson, who commented that his players “played like grown men” in the win over Wichita State, believes the Cougars are still in the process of maturing, which will lead to higher rankings and deeper running. in the NCAA Tournament.

“It means we’ve done it three years straight,” Sampson told the Houston Chronicle. “Very good. I remember where we started, so I don’t give up, but I’m not even focusing on it. I don’t even remember if I mentioned it to the team. Our focus is on Connecticut on Thursday.”

Houston has won 12 of its last 14 games and tied with Tulsa for the first time in the CAA. UConn (10-7, 1-3) visits Thursday after losing in a non-conference game to No. 9 Villanova on Saturday.

“Basketball season, you can’t let it be an escalator,” said Sampson, who had to replace four starters from last year’s team that advanced to the Sweet 16. “You can’t go up and down. You have to keep getting better, and that’s all I’ve been trying to focus on since Day 1. I don’t deal with losses I just focus on how we play and make sure we get better. “

Shortly after limiting Wichita State to a season-low 30.4 percent from the field in the 65-54 victory, Sampson wrote on the board in the locker room: “UConn … Thursday … 8 p.m.” He said he “already moved on.”

Only two of Sampson’s players – Nate Hinton and Fabian White Jr. – have played in all 18 games after training through injuries while experimenting with combinations of players. Hinton averages 11.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and is the Cougars’ leading 3-point shooter with 40.5 percent. White is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Quentin Grimes leads the Cougars with 12.8 points per game, but has struggled from beyond the arc with 29.3 percent.

UConn showed improvement in its 61-55 loss to Villanova after losing 23 points to the Wildcats last year and 20 a year ago.

“I’ve seen a huge increase since the last time we saw these guys,” said UConn coach Dan Hurley, whose team has lost four games by six points or less, including two games in overtime. . “But it’s a disappointing locker room because this game was on the table for us.”

UConn defeated Villanova 36-12 in the paint and outscored the Wildcats 35-23 but Villanova hit 11 three-pointers and scored 23 points from the Huskies lap.

Senior Christian Vital led the Huskies with 13 points and led the Rebels with eight, while junior Josh Carlton had 12 points, while redshirt freshman Alterique Gilbert had 12 points and five assists.

